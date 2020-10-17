Flood kills 54, destroys 30,356 houses in Kano

Our Reporter

Flooding has claimed 54 lives and destroyed 30, 356 houses across Kano State within the last four months, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said on Friday.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Saleh Jili,told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Kano that the loss of lives and destruction particularly hit Rogo; Kabo, Gezawa, Bebeji, Kura, Gwarzo, Shanono, Wudil and Gaya.

The rest are Danbatta; Bagwai, Rimin Gado, Ungogo, Gwale, Warawa, Tarauani, Nasarawa, Dala, Kumbotso, and Kano Municipal.

Jili said 81 other residents were injured due to flood, windstorm and rainstorm during the period.

He added:“The agency has recorded 2,177 fire outbreaks and 9,127 farmlands destroyed to the disaster,” he said.

“The displaced persons are taking shelter with their relatives in the affected communities.

“We were in the affected areas to sympathise with the victims and distributed relief materials to alleviate their sufferings.”

Jili said the items distributed included bags of cement, grain, roofing sheets, blankets, Mattress, and toiletries among others.

The secretary urged wealthy individuals and donor organisations to assist the victims, and called on the people to clear water ways to prevent flooding.