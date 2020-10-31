flood:-nuj-berates-delta-over-attitude-towards-victims 

By Polycarp Orosevwotu, Ughelli

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Ughelli Correspondents Chapel, on Friday frowned at what it described as the nonchalant attitude of the Delta State government towards the plight of flood victims across the state.

The chapel, in a communique issued at the end of its monthly meeting, said millions of residents of flood ravaged communities have been displaced from their homes and facing untold hardship without any form of intervention from the state government.

The communique signed by the chapel Acting Chairman, Comrade Sunday Apah and Secretary, Comrade Matthias Ogbagah accused the state government of taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic to turn deaf ears towards the plight of the people.

The communique reads, “Setting up of a committee on flood without further actions to immediately give succor to the flood victims is totally unacceptable and this could pose serious threat to lives and property of victims.

“This is the time that the people affected by the flood need the presence of the Delta State government most, and a little attention from the government will no doubt change the fortunes of the victims by providing isolation centers and ensuring that that their property is safe.”