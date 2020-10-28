flood-overruns-okpokunou,-5-other-delta-communities

By Emma Amaize

Flood has submerged Okpokunou Urban, over five other communities and satellite villages at Seimbiri Kingdom, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State.

The traditional ruler of Seimbiri Kingdom, HM Charles Ayemi-Botu, who raised the alarm, told Vanguard: “It is a very devastating and deplorable perennial flood disaster that displaces the inhabitants of Okpokunou urban community and the affected people are evacuated to makeshift Internally Displaced Persons, IDP camps for temporary settlement.

The same is applicable to over five communities and satellite villages in my kingdom.”

ALSO READ: Nasarawa state Assembly pledges support to Judiciary

“I urgently appeal to both Federal and Delta state governments, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Delta State Emergency Relief Agency, Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Shell Petroleum Nigeria Company, SPDC, National Agip Oil Company, NAOC, to provide relief materials to the affected communities without delay,” he said.

Vanguard