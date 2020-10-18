Daily News

Flooding: Buhari authorises dispatch of relief materials to affected states

By
0
Views: Visits 0

Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhmmadu Buhari on Saturday authorised the immediate provision of assistance to 12 states most ravaged by the seasonal rains.

The move followed representations to him by the governors of the affected states.

His Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said last night that Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Edo, Anambra, Delta, Kano, Jigawa, Rivers, Bayelsa and Adamawa states would benefit from the assistance.

Some of the states that have been reached with the first wave of support from the Presidency are: Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Sokoto, Jigawa and Kaduna.

Read Also: Buhari, governors, others condole with Makinde over mum’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari once again expressed the nation’s sympathy to the victims of the floods, many of whom had lost family members, homes and valued investments in agricultural crops and livestock.

The president underscored the need for additional coordination between the federal and state government agencies dealing with the issues, and for improved forecast and warning systems to avert similar calamities.

#ENDSARS: Smiling Crocodile shouldn’t swim into this boiling water, Shehu Sani warns Army

Previous article

We Must Celebrate Our Sporting Icons – Buhari

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News