Florida bbq restaurant owner is arrested for beating up suspected negative Yelp reviewer

By Holden Walter-warner For Dailymail.com

Published: 13:28 EDT, 15 October 2020 | Updated: 14:16 EDT, 15 October 2020

A restaurant owner in Florida allegedly took revenge for a couple of bad restaurant reviews on Yelp by assaulting the possible author of those critiques, police say.

Daniel Ahrens, 60, was displeased with a few recent reviews of his restaurant, Georgia Boy’s Bar B-Que, located in Oldsmar, Florida. The reviews posted on Monday by two separate users – suspected to be aliases by Ahrens – blasted the restaurant online.

According to The Smoking Gun, one of the since-deleted reviews by Sean R. stated the author wouldn’t ‘feed it to my dog’ in reference to the food and said the owner ‘should spend less time threatening customers and more time on learning to cook properly.’

These negative Yelp reviews allegedly led Daniel Ahrens to assault the suspected author

Ahrens, 60, is the owner of Georgia Boy’s Bar B-Que, located in Oldsmar, Florida

Another review (the first written by user Rick R.) chided the restaurant for the ‘worst customer service in Florida.’

Ahrens was arrested and charged with battery for allegedly attacking the 25-year-old victim and suspected Yelp review writer

On Tuesday, Ahrens allegedly confronted his girlfriend’s 25-year-old son outside their home in Largo, who he suspected was responsible for the reviews.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim wanted to speak to his mother about several threatening messages he had received from Ahrens.

When the victim attempted to enter the residence, Ahrens shoved his way past his girlfriend and outside, where he chased the victim down the road.

The victim proceeded to trip during the chase and Ahrens jumped on him and struck him multiple times while the victim tried to shield his face, police said.

Ahrens was later arrested on a battery charge and booked into the Pinellas County jail. He was released on Wednesday morning after posting a $500 bond.

This is not the first time Ahrens has been accused of a violent incident with his family.

He was arrested in July on felony charges after punching his girlfriend (the assault victim’s mother), smothering her with a pillow for two minutes, and threatening her with a wooden board.

Ahrens accepted a plea deal in September that dropped the charges to a misdemeanor, resulting in a $575 fine and credit for 11 days served in county jail.