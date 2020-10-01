Florida city is selling its SWANS because it can no longer care for them

By Andrew Court For Dailymail.com

Published: 11:40 EDT, 1 October 2020 | Updated: 13:32 EDT, 1 October 2020

A Florida city which was gifted a flock of swans by the Queen is set to sell up to 40 of the birds, saying they can no longer care for them after the population exploded.

Lakeland, located in the central part of the state, is known for its significant population of mute swans, and up to 80 of the waterfowl can be seen swimming on Lake Morton.

The city’s very first swans were donated by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth back in 1957, and they quickly became beloved tourists attractions.

However, in recent years, the birds have been breeding incessantly and it costs Lakeland a whopping $10,000 annual sum to feed them.

Now, officials want to sell some of their feathered friends in order to reduce expenses and provide proper care for the ones that will remain in the public’s possession.

The Florida city of Lakeland is set to sell up to 40 swans during a sale later this month. One of the majestic birds is seen on Lake Morton

The birds are pictured during last year’s ‘swan roundup’ where they are place into a pen to undergo ‘annual wellness examinations’

‘We currently have 80 swans here on Lake Morton to feed and care for, so we are looking to sell around 30 to 40 to ensure proper care for them all,’ Bob Donahay, Lakeland’s Director of Parks and Recreation, told CNN on Wednesday.

There have also been fears about overcrowding in the lake – with birds often seen fighting over space and moving off into unsafe areas. Two of the birds were killed this year by motorists after wandering onto the road.

Each year, the birds are rounded up on the lake and confined to large holding pens before they undergo ‘annual wellness examinations’ by local veterinarians.

The swan roundup will take place next Tuesday, with the expedition led by Steve Platt, Lakeland’s Parks and Recreation Supervisor. He is known as the city’s ‘Swanfather’.

Once the birds are inspected and cleared by vets, they will then go on sale to the public.

Lakeland’s Parks and Recreation Supervisor Steve Platt – who is known as the city’s ‘Swanfather – is seen trying to catch one of the birds on Lake Morton last year

The swans will be sold for $400 a pop – a price that officials say is well below market value

The swans will be sold for $400 each – a price that officials say is well below market value.

Lakeland will not conduct background checks on any prospective buyers, but say they will try to get to know what they intend to do with the birds.

‘We will have a great conversation about who they [the buyers] are and what their plans are for the swan or swans,’ Donahay told CNN.

‘We will also make ourselves readily available if any of the swans experience medical issues down the road’.

Donahay says its likely that some will be sold to nursing homes and to wedding venues who hope to feature the majestic birds in ceremonies.

The city’s very first swans were donated by Queen Elizabeth back in 1957, and they quickly became beloved tourists attractions

In Britain, the Royal Family claimed ownership of all mute swans in the 12th century – when they were regarded as a delicacy and often served at banquets and feasts.

Today the Queen retains the right to ownership of all unmarked mute swans in open water, but she only exercises her ownership on certain stretches of the River Thames and its surrounding tributaries.

Until 1998, under a law dating to the 12th century, it was classed as treason to kill or intentionally injure a swan in the United Kingdom.