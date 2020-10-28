florida-moms-are-forcibly-removed-from-school-meeting-by-cops-after-refusing-to-wear-masks 

By Leah Simpson For Dailymail.com

Florida police forcibly removed a group of mothers from a school meeting about face coverings on Tuesday after they refused to wear face masks inside the building.

The seven women were removed for trespassing after not adhering to the mask policy, and delaying the start of the Volusia County School board meeting by an hour and a half.

The board was set to discuss an extension to the policy, which was put in place August.

One breast feeding mother was seen passing her child to another parent before they were escorted out individually by Deland Police who has been on standby. None were arrested.

Video showed one yelling to the room of board members and attorneys, ‘You are sheep and doing exactly what they say.’

Another mother – who was earlier seen soothing an infant – is seen crying: ‘ I hope you’re blessed with so much love and light … you don’t have to attack people what is wrong with you?’

‘All of this for a mask,’ another woman responds.

The women were asked to cover their nose and mouth many times but their refusal ended up delaying the start of the 1pm meeting by an hour and a half.

The school board attorney waited for the district attorney to arrive at the meeting before deciding what to do about the mothers refusing to wear masks.

At one point mother Rachael Cohen sat speaking to school board chair Ida Wright, with a mask on the back of her head that read ‘I do not consent to tyranny’.

Cohen was seen on video complaining that she had a medical exemption that allowed her to go without a mask. That exemption appeared to conflict with the school district’s own policy.

No, I will not walk outside. I’m not leaving this building. Gov. DeSantis needs to see this, this is what’s happening in his state. I hope that President Trump sees this as well. This is not what we stand for as a country,’ a woman is heard telling an officer in one clip.

The meeting later went ahead, and attendees voted to make the district’s mask policy permanent.

Cohen insisted in a Facebook post that she was being penalized against the governor’s orders

‘We are out here to send the message that the state, the government, the county, the city and the school district does not own our children,’ removed mother Rachael Cohen told My News 13.

‘That we as parents and as families have the full right to say what happens with our children, especially in regards to their medical needs. Covering your face with a mask is experimental.’

She added: ‘What is the long term health implications of a child wearing a mask from the morning until the afternoon?

‘It is not OK, it needs to be an option. If children come from families that want them to be masked, everyone has that right. We are not asking to take that right away, we are asking for the right to medical choice.’​

In a Facebook post after the removal she claimed there was no mandate to wear a mask.

Cohen also said that she and the other women were banned from the property for a year.

The Volusia County School board was discussing an extension to the face mask policy put in place August and later decided to make it permanent

‘The meeting was being held in Volusia County, which has NO mask mandate. The property we were on is owned by the county,’ Cohen wrote.

‘Our governor, Ron Desantis, put out a directive that no Florida resident should receive a penalty, fine, or citation for not wearing a mask in a public place. We were In a public place.

‘Trespassing a person is a penalty!!!! We were forcibly pushed out of the room and are told we cannot return to the property for 365 days. THAT IS A PENALTY.’

In an earlier Facebook event created to coincide with the meeting, the group revealed that some of the mothers were having their children miss school to be at the board meeting.

Cohen shared images of some children holding up placards which read: ‘Don’t mask facts,’ and ‘we stand united for freedom.’

The police chief told News 13’s Nicole Griffin that the women were removed by cops because of the trespassing issue not because of the mask issue.

One mother wore an ‘I do not consent to tyranny’ face mask on the back of her head but would not use it to cover her nose and mouth to help protect others

But the parents and children showed up to the meeting without face coverings and held placards protesting for freedoms amid the coronavirus pandemic