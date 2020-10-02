Florida State University cancels Spring Break in 2021

Florida State University has canceled Spring Break for 2021 in a bid to keep the coronavirus infection rate down just days after more than 1,000 students were caught partying in off-campus housing.

The Tallahassee Police Department responded to more than a dozen calls about crowds over the weekend, including the 700-vehicle party on Dixie Drive just before midnight Saturday.

More than 1,000 people partied outside the Tenn Street Apartments in Tallahassee, two miles from Florida State University’s campus, requiring police to use a helicopter to disperse the crowd because most of the travel lanes in the student apartment complex were blocked.

‘The university continues its efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and we believe these adjustments will reduce the potential for members of the campus community to return to Tallahassee with the virus after traveling during spring break,’ Sally McRorie, the university’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, said in a statement Wednesday.

As a result of the changes, the semester will end on April 23. Florida A&M University is also considering making the same decision.

Police broke up the party Saturday night about a month after the university’s president wrote to students telling them to social distance and avoid all gatherings last month.

In a letter to students, FSU President John Thrasher, wrote: ‘The choices you make don’t just impact you.

‘They affect your friends, families, professors, FSU staff and the Tallahassee community at large, as well as our ability to hold in-person classes and future events and provide campus services,’ according to CNN.

He added: ‘Noncompliance with the expectations outlined in our Fall 2020 plan will not be tolerated.

‘We must demonstrate our commitment to each other and this great university by doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19.’

Coronavirus cases among students at Florida State University have soared to more than 1,500 since testing began in August. Of that total, about 1,479 are students at FSU and 31 are employees. According to the university, the school has a positivity rate of 7.61 per cent.

Last week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis denounced university crackdowns on parties and said he would seek a ‘bill of rights’ to protect students who could be expelled for partying.

He said: ‘I understand that universities are trying to do the right thing but I personally think it’s dramatically draconian that a student could get potentially expelled for going to a party.

‘That’s what college kids do,’ reported News4JAX.

DeSantis reiterated his stance that students are low-risk for the coronavirus and credited universities for not going ‘overboard’ in measures against students.

At a separate party, two men were hospitalized after gunfire broke out at a party near the Circle K on S Monroe Street on Sunday just before 5am.

One victim was treated and released, while the other is in serious but stable condition. It is not yet clear whether the victims are affiliated with the university.

Tallahassee Police said: ‘A dispute broke out, resulting in gunfire. Initial information indicates multiple shots were fired from different weapons.

‘Several cars in and around the parking lot were struck. The shooting continued north on S. Monroe Street.

‘Officers located additional evidence of the shooting on the 2500 block of S. Monroe St.’

Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident but did not speak with an officer on scene, or anyone with information about the shooting to please call 850-891-4200.

On Thursday, Florida officials reported 2,628 new coronavirus cases and 127 deaths.

That brings the state’s total cases to 709,144 with at least 14,444 deaths.

DeSantis announced on Friday that effective immediately Florida moved to phase three of the coronavirus reopening plan with bars and restaurants at full capacity.

Dr Anthony Fauci openly criticized DeSantis’s decision, describing it as ‘very concerning’ on Monday.