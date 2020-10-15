Florida teacher under investigation for controversial remarks about race and BLM

By Andrew Court For Dailymail.com

A Florida teacher has been removed from the classroom as officials investigate controversial remarks she made during a social studies lesson conducted on Zoom.

On Monday, Poinciana High School teacher Tracey Brown was recorded by students saying that she had ‘a right to dislike blacks’ during a class about the US constitution that veered off topic.

According to WTFV, talk turned to the Black Lives Matter movement, prompting Brown to tell one of her students: ‘You’re implying that black lives are more important than anyone else and I have a problem with that.’

As the discussion continued, Brown brought up an incident from her teenage years.

Brown is a social studies teacher at Poinciana High, which enrolls a large number of black students

‘I was 16 years old and I was attacked on a MARTA train by a gang – wearing bandannas, gang sign, language of blacks in metro Atlanta,’ she stated.

‘I have as much right as anyone else to dislike blacks for what happened to me. However, I am a little bit more educated than probably the average member of that gang put together and I was raised that skin tone is nothing but pigment. It has nothing to do what is on the inside.’

Brown went on to blast the Black Lives Matter movement, stating: ‘What I have seen this entire summer is nothing but entitled, self-righteous individuals’.

Several of her students shared footage of the exchange on social media, where it quickly went viral.

More than 1,900 people have signed a petition demanding that Brown face disciplinary action for her remarks.

‘The student body of PHS does not support this injustice. Bigotry has no place in education, especially in today’s social climate,’ the petition reads.

One black student told WTFV that he was ‘offended’ by Brown’s comments.

Poinciana High School has a large number of non-white students.

At least one quarter of all students are black, and 63 percent are Hispanic, according to the school’s official website.

Brown has currently been reassigned to work in an area where she is unable to contact children

The Osceola County school district is now investigating.

They have obtained a recording from the entire class period for context.

Meanwhile, Brown has currently been reassigned to work in an area where she is unable to contact children.

Brown is a member of a local teachers’ union who have stated they will ‘ensure she gets due process’.