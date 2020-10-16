Florida’s ‘dumbest criminals’ are arrested one leaves behind wallet and ID in a store they robbed

By Ariel Zilber For Dailymail.com

Published: 16:51 EDT, 16 October 2020 | Updated: 18:34 EDT, 16 October 2020

Police in central Florida said they have arrested two of the ‘dumbest criminals’ this week for grand theft after one of them left their wallet and the other left a shoe and other tools at one of the stores they allegedly robbed.

Robert Hobby, 41, and Marcus Reeves, 23, face a total of 14 charges combined, including grand theft and burglaries, after they allegedly went on a stealing spree in and around Ocala.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the two men stole cigarettes and lottery tickets from several convenience stores in the area.

‘But while doing this, they were smoking cigarettes inside the stores while the cameras were watching,’ the sheriff’s office said.

Robert Hobby (left), 41, and Marcus Reeves (right), 23, face a total of 14 charges combined, including grand theft and burglaries, after they allegedly went on a stealing spree in and around Ocala

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the two men stole cigarettes and lottery tickets from several convenience stores in the area. Deputies said Reeves left his wallet and driver license at one of the stores

‘But that still isn’t the best part, because we didn’t need the cameras to identify them.

‘You see when they left the stores, they left their shoe, their tools and Marcus left his wallet with his Driver’s License,’ according to law enforcement officials.

Sheriff’s deputies, having Reeves’ ID with them, simply went to his home, knocked on his door, and took him into custody after he confessed, the sheriff’s office said.

‘Both were arrested and are now in the Gold Star Hotel,’ the sheriff’s office said, using a nickname for the county jail.