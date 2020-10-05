Flour Mills marks independence

Jill Okeke

FLOUR Mills of Nigeria Plc, (FMN) has announced activities to commemorate its 60 years of existence.

A statement by its Chief Executive Officer/Group Managing Director, Paul Gbededo said: “this year marks an important milestone for us as we commemorate 60 great years of enriching lives and empowering communities. Exactly sixty years ago, FMN was born through the vision and dedication of our Founding Father, George Stavros Coumantaros, to create a winning brand that would one day become a household name in Nigeria. Since then, FMN and the iconic Golden Penny food brand has evolved to become a family favourite and a trusted source of nutrition for millions of families.

“From generation to generation, FMN and Golden Penny have been with Nigerians, through the best of times and at the most difficult of times. A testament to the fact that our connection with our country truly runs deep.”