Flutterwave chairman says he ordered closure of firm’s payment platform

The chairman of Flutterwave, Tunde Lemo, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, directed the suspension of the fintech firm’s payment platform, ThisDay reported on

“I was the one that instructed them to shut down their system yesterday when the bad guys were moving money through them,” he said.

Apart from several customers that could have been affected by the temporary shutdown, a pro-#EndSARS women group, Feminist Coalition, said it was under attack due to its contribution to the ongoing protest.

The group is raising funds for medical bills, legal aids, and other necessary supports for people protesting against police brutality.

Many #EndSARS protesters blamed Nigeria’s Central Bank for pressuring Flutterwave to shutdown the payment platform to stifle protesters of funds.

“For demanding an end to police brutality we are now under attack,” Feminist Coalition said on Twitter on Tuesday.

“Our bank account has been deactivated and so has the Flutterwave donation link. Our members’ lives are also being threatened!”

As of Tuesday, a total of N37,355,149 had been donated into the account group, according to a post on the group’ official Twitter handle. This includes donations in foreign currencies.