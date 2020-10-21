flying-eagles,-golden-eaglets-face-tough-opposition-enroute-wafu-tournaments

Nigeria’s U-20 and U-17 teams have been presented with tough tasks in the qualifying routes for next year’s youth continental championships.

At the draw ceremony, seven-time African champions, Flying Eagles of Nigeria were drawn in the same Group B with Ghana’s Black Satellites and the Junior Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire for the WAFU B U20 Tournament scheduled for 18th November – 2nd December in Togo.

Hosts Togo, Niger Republic, Benin Republic and Burkina Faso will battle it out in Group A, the champion team will qualify to represent the zone at the 2021 U20 Africa Cup of Nations that will take place in Mauritania.

Also, the WAFU B secretariat has concluded the draw for the U-17 championship holding in Benin Republic in December.

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets, champions of Africa in 2001 and 2007, and five-time world champions, will contend with the Black Starlets of Ghana and the Baby Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire also in Group B.

The tournament action will take place from 5th – 20th December 2020.

Group A has hosts Benin Republic, Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and Togo. The winner of the tournament will represent the zone at the 2021 U17 Africa Cup of Nations that will take place in Morocco in the month of March.