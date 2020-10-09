FOB partners NEPC, exports raw pap to UK

PHOTO: MyActiveKitchen

By Lawani Mikairu

Nigeria bid to increase the export of non-oil goods received a boost when about Eight tons of raw pap, Bubex Pap, was exported to United Kingdom, through the export cargo warehouse of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company, NAHCO, by Free on Board (FOB) Global Logistics in partnership with Nigeria Export Promotion Council, NEPC.

Speaking at the ceremony before the export at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, Mr Jimi Adebakin, Managing Director/ Chief Executive of FOB, called on the Federal Government to re-establish a national carrier for the country.

According to him, the emergence of a national carrier would make exportation of products easier and cheaper. He, however, lauded Ethiopian Airline Cargo for collaborating with the company to ensure seamless exportation of the product and other goods.

He informed that the company would before the end of October export an additional 100 tons of Nigerian produce to Europe.

Also speaking at the occasion, Miss Ijeoma Ndukwe, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bubex Foods, said that the company embarked on the exportation of Bubex pap to Europe and America due to the encouragement received from the government.

She explained that the eight tons of Bubex pap being exported would further increase revenue generation for the country, stressing that the company was targeting 20 per cent of the 35 million Nigerians in Europe.

Ndukwe lauded the management of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Free On Board (FOB) Global Logistics and NAHCO for creating the avenue for the company to export the product to Europe.

She added that apart from the United Kingdom, which the product was being exported to, the company also planned to penetrate the American market, noting that with this, demands for foreign exchange would reduce.

She declared that the pap scaled the European and American integrity tests before being exported, noting that the plan of the company was to export at least 450 million tons of pap annually.

She said: “This present product would be shipped to United Kingdom within 24 hours. The product has passed Europe and America integrity tests. It was shipped to NAHCO warehouse on October 1, 2020, which is about a week ago, but despite this, the taste remains the same. It shows you the amount of effort we put into place to come out with what we have today.

“We have been talking about the government creating an enabling environment for entrepreneurs. This for me is an enabling environment. We now have a system where goods including perishable cargo can be stored and get to their destinations quickly.

This to me is faster and won’t have to wait for three months before it gets to the end-users. This will be in the United Kingdom by tomorrow.”

Also, Mr Segun Awolowo, the Executive Director, NEPC, expressed delight at the success of the company to export the product out of the country.

Awolowo who was represented at the occasion by Mr Samuel Oyiyipo, the Regional Coordinator, South West, NEPC, reiterated the stands of the commission to encourage exporters, saying that Nigeria was gradually diversifying its attention from oil revenue to non-oil revenues.

Awolowo described the exporting process as seamless, maintaining that the pap being exported met all the international standards.

Speaking also at the export of the pap to Europe and, Mr Segun Fagbemi, Business Manager, Export, NAHCO said that the export of cargo at the ground handling company was between 400-500 tons monthly for several years, but had since increased to one million tons in recent times.

He attributed this to the policy of the government, which he said encourages non-oil revenues and exportation.

Vanguard News Nigeria.