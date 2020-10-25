folarin‘s-house-in-ibadan-attacked-by-youths

By Bisi Oladele, Ibadan

Hundreds of hoodlums have attacked the residence of Sen. Teslim Folarin in Oluyole Extension, Ibadan, looting over 300 motorcycles, deep freezers, generators and other items worth about N200 million.

The hoodlums descended on the senator’s house at about 12:00 noon and feasted on the items.

Speaking on the incident on a live radio programme, Folarin, who is representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, explained that he was gathering the items for empowerment of his constituents later in December. He added that some of his friends and supporters donated some of the items, adding that others contributed money for the purchase.

He described the incident as sad. Folarin acknowledged that the EndSARS protest conveyed the grievances of young people in the country but posited that all stakeholders must work together to change the country for good.

He said: “The situation is really sad. Life is really frustrating in Nigeria, truly. We know people are angry but violence is not the way out. We need to begin to work together to prevent a recurrence of this. I just thank God that nobody died in the attack to my house.”

When asked if he saw the attack coming, Folarin said anybody could have suspected that it could get to this level but that he never expected that his own house could be attacked.