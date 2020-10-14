Daily News

Food, water, drinks supplied to Lekki #ENDSARS protesters

By
0
Views: Visits 0

Food, water, drinks supplied to Lekki #ENDSARS protesters

#ENDSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos state, have received supply of food and drinks for sustenance, as they continue to protests for their demands to be met.

Video obtained by Vanguard shows protesters in an orderly manner, queue up as they receive food packs and bottled water.

Individuals, organisations have helped contribute food and money, towards the sustenance of the protesters.

ALSO READ: #ENDSARS protesters observe moment of silence for those killed during protests

Photos and video by Afolabi Ajayi

ALSO READ: Breaking: Police burst baby factory, rescue 3 pregnant women, children in C’River

Vanguard

Evolution Of SARS And Why The Youths Kicked Against It

Previous article

Foreigners perpetrating illegal mining in Nigeria – Minister

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News