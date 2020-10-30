World News For Owners Looking to Sell, an Option That Keeps Their Company Intact By paul sullivan 2 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 A sale to employees keeps the company local, and that may be more important to some owners than getting the highest price. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments