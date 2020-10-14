International News

Forbes unveils 2020 list of 100 richest self-made women in the US

Diane Hendricks, 73, $8B, roofing 

Judy Faulkner, 77, $5.5B, health IT 

Meg Whitman, 64, $5B, eBay  

Judy Love, $4.7B, retail & gas stations 

Marian Ilitch, 87, $4.1B, Little Caesars 

Lynda Resnick, 77, $3.6B, agriculture    

Johnelle Hunt, 88, $3.5B, trucking  

Thai Lee, 61, $3.2B, IT provider 

Oprah Winfrey ,66, $2.6B, TV shows 

Doris Fisher, 89, $2.4B, Gap 

Alice Schwartz, 94, $2.2B, biotech 

Gail Miller, 76, $1.9B,dealerships 

Sheryl Sandberg, 51, $1.8B, Facebook 

Elaine Wynn, 78, $1.8B, casinos, hotels

Eren Ozmen ,62, $1.2B,aerospace 

Safra Catz, 58, $1.1BN, software  

Peggy Cherng, 72,  $1.1B,  fast food 

Weili Dai ,59, $1.1B, semiconductors 

Robyn Jones, 58, $1.1B, insurance 

Jayshree Ullal, 59, $1.1B, computer networking 

Neerja Sethi, 65,  $1B, IT consulting, outsourcing 

Kathy Fields, 62, $800M, skin care 

Katie Rodan, 65, $800M, skin care 

Kim Kardashian West, 39, $780M, cosmetics, reality TV 

Sheila Johnson, 71, $770M, cable TV 

Tory Burch, 54, $750Million, fashion 

Anne Dinning, 57, $750M, hedge fund 

Nancy Zimmerman, 57, $720M, hedge funds 

April Anthony, 53, $700M, healthcare 

Kylie Jenner, 23, $700M, cosmetics 

Kit Crawford, 62, $690M, Clif Bar 

Sara Blakely, 49, $610M, Spanx 

Theresia Gouw, 48, $600M, venture capital 

Marissa Mayer, 45,$600M,Google, Yahoo 

Neha Narkhede, 36, $600M, software 

Rihanna, 32,$600M, Cosmetics, Music 

Young Sohn, 62, $600M,software 

Susan Wojcicki, 52,$580M ,Google 

Whitney Wolfe Herd, 31, $575M, dating app 

Madonna, 62, $550M, music 

Anastasia Soare, 62,$540M,cosmetics 

Therese Tucker, 59,$540M ,software 

Mary West, 74,$540M, telemarketing 

Donna Carpenter, 57, $530M, snowboards 

Lisa SU, 51, $530M, semiconductors 

Victoria Zoellner, 77, $520M, hedge fund 

Huda Kattan, 37, $510M, cosmetics

Kendra Scott, 46, $510M, jewelry 

Anne Wojcicki, 47, $500M, DNA testing 

Jamie Kern Lima, 43, $460M, cosmetics 

Celine Dion, 52, $455M, music 

Donna Karan, 72, $450M, fashion 

Judy Sheindlin, 77, $445M, TV

Adi Tatarko, 48, $430M, home design

Beyoncé Knowles, 39, $420M, music

Nora Roberts, 70, $400M, books

Barbra Streisand, 78, $400M, music

Danielle Steel, 73, $385M, books

Karissa Bodnar, 31, $370M, cosmetics

Ellen DeGeneres, 62, $370M, television

Kathleen Hildreth, 59, $370M, airplane maintenance

Liz Elting, 54, $365M, translation services

Taylor Swift, 30, $365M, music

Katrina Lake, 37, $360M, online retail

Sonia Gardner, 58, $330M, finance

Nichole Mustard, 47, $330M, personal finance

Martine Rothblatt, 66, $330M, pharmaceuticals

Claire Hughes Johnson, 48, $325M, payments software

Pleasant Rowland, 79, $325M, American Girl dolls

Susan Wagner, 59, $315M, Blackrock, Inc.

Lynda Weinman, 65, $310M, online education

Jessica Iclisoy, 54, $290M, baby products

Gwynne Shotwell. 56, $290M, SpaceX

Janice Bryant Howroyd & family, 68, $285M, staffing

Patricia Miller, 81, $285M, accessories

Vera Wang, 71, $270M, fashion design

Reshma Shetty, 40, $260M, biotechnology

Toni Ko, 47, $255M, cosmetics

Kelly Steckelberg, 53, $255M, Zoom Video Communications

Theresa Pan, 74, $250M, fiber optics

Cathie Wood, 64, $250, money management

Belinda Johnson, 53, $245M, Airbnb

Serena Williams, 39, $225M, tennis

Suzy Batiz, 56, $215M, bathroom spray

Sarah Friar, 47, $215M, mobile payments

Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, 81, $210M accessories

Angela Ahrendts, 60, $200M, Apple

Susannah Gray, 60, $200M, pharmacueticals

Maria Sharapova, 33, $200M, tennis

Reese Witherspoon, 44, $200M, entertainment

Sachiko Kuno, 65, $195M, pharmaceuticals

Kris Jenner, 64, $190M,cosmetics

Cordia Harrington, 67, $180M, bakeries

Ruth Porat, 62, $180M, Google

Sosi Setian & family, 77, $165M, translation

Janet Weiner, 72, $155M, energy drinks

Lady Gaga, 34, $150M, music

Jennifer Lopez, 51, $150M, Music, Television

Phebe Novakovic, 62, $150M, aerospace

Shoshana Shendelman, 41, $150M, biopharma

