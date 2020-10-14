Forbes unveils 2020 list of 100 richest self-made women in the US

Diane Hendricks, 73, $8B, roofing
Judy Faulkner, 77, $5.5B, health IT
Meg Whitman, 64, $5B, eBay
Judy Love, $4.7B, retail & gas stations
Marian Ilitch, 87, $4.1B, Little Caesars
Lynda Resnick, 77, $3.6B, agriculture
Johnelle Hunt, 88, $3.5B, trucking
Thai Lee, 61, $3.2B, IT provider
Oprah Winfrey ,66, $2.6B, TV shows
Doris Fisher, 89, $2.4B, Gap
Alice Schwartz, 94, $2.2B, biotech
Gail Miller, 76, $1.9B,dealerships
Sheryl Sandberg, 51, $1.8B, Facebook
Elaine Wynn, 78, $1.8B, casinos, hotels
Eren Ozmen ,62, $1.2B,aerospace
Safra Catz, 58, $1.1BN, software
Peggy Cherng, 72, $1.1B, fast food
Weili Dai ,59, $1.1B, semiconductors
Robyn Jones, 58, $1.1B, insurance
Jayshree Ullal, 59, $1.1B, computer networking
Neerja Sethi, 65, $1B, IT consulting, outsourcing
Kathy Fields, 62, $800M, skin care
Katie Rodan, 65, $800M, skin care
Kim Kardashian West, 39, $780M, cosmetics, reality TV
Sheila Johnson, 71, $770M, cable TV
Tory Burch, 54, $750Million, fashion
Anne Dinning, 57, $750M, hedge fund
Nancy Zimmerman, 57, $720M, hedge funds
April Anthony, 53, $700M, healthcare
Kylie Jenner, 23, $700M, cosmetics
Kit Crawford, 62, $690M, Clif Bar
Sara Blakely, 49, $610M, Spanx
Theresia Gouw, 48, $600M, venture capital
Marissa Mayer, 45,$600M,Google, Yahoo
Neha Narkhede, 36, $600M, software
Rihanna, 32,$600M, Cosmetics, Music
Young Sohn, 62, $600M,software
Susan Wojcicki, 52,$580M ,Google
Whitney Wolfe Herd, 31, $575M, dating app
Madonna, 62, $550M, music
Anastasia Soare, 62,$540M,cosmetics
Therese Tucker, 59,$540M ,software
Mary West, 74,$540M, telemarketing
Donna Carpenter, 57, $530M, snowboards
Lisa SU, 51, $530M, semiconductors
Victoria Zoellner, 77, $520M, hedge fund
Huda Kattan, 37, $510M, cosmetics
Kendra Scott, 46, $510M, jewelry
Anne Wojcicki, 47, $500M, DNA testing
Jamie Kern Lima, 43, $460M, cosmetics
Celine Dion, 52, $455M, music
Donna Karan, 72, $450M, fashion
Judy Sheindlin, 77, $445M, TV
Adi Tatarko, 48, $430M, home design
Beyoncé Knowles, 39, $420M, music
Nora Roberts, 70, $400M, books
Barbra Streisand, 78, $400M, music
Danielle Steel, 73, $385M, books
Karissa Bodnar, 31, $370M, cosmetics
Ellen DeGeneres, 62, $370M, television
Kathleen Hildreth, 59, $370M, airplane maintenance
Liz Elting, 54, $365M, translation services
Taylor Swift, 30, $365M, music
Katrina Lake, 37, $360M, online retail
Sonia Gardner, 58, $330M, finance
Nichole Mustard, 47, $330M, personal finance
Martine Rothblatt, 66, $330M, pharmaceuticals
Claire Hughes Johnson, 48, $325M, payments software
Pleasant Rowland, 79, $325M, American Girl dolls
Susan Wagner, 59, $315M, Blackrock, Inc.
Lynda Weinman, 65, $310M, online education
Jessica Iclisoy, 54, $290M, baby products
Gwynne Shotwell. 56, $290M, SpaceX
Janice Bryant Howroyd & family, 68, $285M, staffing
Patricia Miller, 81, $285M, accessories
Vera Wang, 71, $270M, fashion design
Reshma Shetty, 40, $260M, biotechnology
Toni Ko, 47, $255M, cosmetics
Kelly Steckelberg, 53, $255M, Zoom Video Communications
Theresa Pan, 74, $250M, fiber optics
Cathie Wood, 64, $250, money management
Belinda Johnson, 53, $245M, Airbnb
Serena Williams, 39, $225M, tennis
Suzy Batiz, 56, $215M, bathroom spray
Sarah Friar, 47, $215M, mobile payments
Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, 81, $210M accessories
Angela Ahrendts, 60, $200M, Apple
Susannah Gray, 60, $200M, pharmacueticals
Maria Sharapova, 33, $200M, tennis
Reese Witherspoon, 44, $200M, entertainment
Sachiko Kuno, 65, $195M, pharmaceuticals
Kris Jenner, 64, $190M,cosmetics
Cordia Harrington, 67, $180M, bakeries
Ruth Porat, 62, $180M, Google
Sosi Setian & family, 77, $165M, translation
Janet Weiner, 72, $155M, energy drinks
Lady Gaga, 34, $150M, music
Jennifer Lopez, 51, $150M, Music, Television
Phebe Novakovic, 62, $150M, aerospace
Shoshana Shendelman, 41, $150M, biopharma
