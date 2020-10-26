forensic-fash:-nigerians-react-to-fashola’s-tollgate-camera-discovery

In reaction to the discovery of a “secret” camera by the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola at the Lekki tollgate during an inspection tour on Sunday, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to air their opinions.

Reactions trailing the discovery range from anger to comical and sarcastic, with some Twitter users going on to give the minister a new nickname, ‘Forensic Fash’.

Here are some reactions below:

For 4 years, James Bond Fashola cannot find power supply. https://t.co/P3mF7NzWOs — Adetutu Balogun, MBA (@Tutsy22) October 26, 2020

At this rate, Oba might need to Call Fash to find his staff. — #EndSARS (@DamiElebe) October 26, 2020

It was hidden in plain sight but I, Forensic Fash uncovered the mystery camera using the same fascinating skills that I employed in delivering 24 hours electricity to Nigeria. #EndSARS https://t.co/OhLTevGR4L — 20.10.20 (@ForensicFash) October 26, 2020

Fashola, my only favourite APC person has been turned into a laughing stock. How in God’s green earth do you find a camcorder after several cleanups. Please don’t insult the intelligence of Nigerians @tundefashola @jidesanwoolu @NigeriaGov #SherlockHolmes #LekkiMassacre — #EndSWAT #EndSARS (@waynekingsley05) October 26, 2020

Fashola conveniently finds a Camera at the Toll Gate after LAWMA had already cleaned the whole Crime scene. It’s an insult on the intelligence of Naija people. Lol. #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/t8ybMI5Ua9 — Barmby PuzoMafiaso ⚓ (@abimbolatof) October 26, 2020

Immediately after Lekki Massacre:



•Sanwo Olu inspected the crime scene



•Arise TV reporters were there



•LAWMA has done a clean up



•Private volunteers have gone to clean NOBODY found a camera.



Until Fashola came from Abuja. Special Agent Fasho.



Our Agidingbi Sherlock Holmes. — Adeyemo Iyanu (Gospeljingle.com) (@Gospeljingle) October 26, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 so this camera was just conveniently sitting right there. The fire didn’t burn it, the people that cleaned the toll didn’t see it, WE didn’t see it when arise news literally did a tour of the toll but Sherlock Fash saw it!



Awesome 👏🏽 😂😂😂🤦🏽‍♀️ smh. Zero effort. https://t.co/r95KvSPTUi — Jemima (@JemimaOsunde) October 26, 2020

Fashola is meant to be the most clever Minister in Nigeria. God why this. — 20.10.20 (@ForensicFash) October 25, 2020

I’m really curious as to what footage will come from that camera Forensic Fash found at the toll gate. — Mark Amaza (@amasonic) October 26, 2020

Who stole the meat from the cooking pot?



Stay with us as Forensic Fashola takes a deep dive into this heinous crime and inspects the entire kitchen #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/OoYql5AuOH — Uncle London (@manmustwack) October 26, 2020

5 days after a massacre,while so many strangers,metal pickers have ransacked scene with different movements,SANWO-OLU’s visit. Someone’s is picking camera,acting “action film” with handkerchief? Fashola and co,you need a better script writer,this film is not SWEET.#EndSARS — Banji (@banji____) October 25, 2020

Fashola should start acting Nollywood. Mysterious camera detector. — Ayemojubar 👠 (@ayemojubar) October 25, 2020

“What we gonna do is, a ma fi camcorder si ibi kan she undusten, then on getting there enikan ma gbe.. yes, exactly” — Jola (@Jollz) October 25, 2020

Vanguard