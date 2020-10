Former house of representatives member representing Potiskum/Nangere constituency in Yobe State, Alhaji Sabo Garbu has passed away.

Alhaji Garbu died at the age of 53 on October 5. Barely three days after his birthday which was on October 1, 2020.

The late lawmaker and Ajuji Hotel Managing Director was known for his philanthropic lifestyle.

He will be greatly missed especially by the people of Yobe State.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

