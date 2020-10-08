Former Boston Globe editor, 74, dies of hypothermia after falling 50ft while hiking Mount Katahdin

A 74-year-old hiker who fell 50 feet after getting lost on a trail on Maine’s Mount Katahdin and spent a cold night waiting for rescuers died later at a hospital, his son said on Thursday.

Donald MacGillis, a former editor for The Berkshire Eagle and Boston Globe, was in critical condition when he was airlifted off the state’s tallest mountain on Wednesday while hiking with his 25-year-old nephew, Paul MacGillis, officials said.

He died hours later at a hospital in Bangor, said his son, Alec MacGillis.

Donald MacGillis, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was a former executive editor of The Berkshire Eagle, and he also served a Boston Globe editorial writer and national politics editor.

‘He was the consummate local/metro newsman in his career as an editor at the Berkshire Eagle & Boston Globe, and he was my ultimate model,’ Alec MacGillis, himself a journalist, posted on social media.

‘He was really just the true ideal of the local journalist,’ his son said Thursday.

‘He was an incredibly decent guy.’

The elder MacGillis, an avid hiker, was with a nephew when they got lost in rain and fog on Wednesday, officials said.

MacGillis and his 25-year-old nephew, Paul MacGillis, started their hike up the Dudley Trail from Chimney Pond at around 11:30am on Tuesday, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The fog, rain, and darkness apparently caused them to lose the trail around South Peak, whose elevation is 5,240ft above sea level, as temperatures dipped toward the evening well below freezing.

At 12:30am, MacGillis’ nephew spoke to Baxter State Park Chief Ranger Dan Rinard after reaching 911.

The elder MacGillis was not injured at that point, and Rinard advised the two to shelter in place until first light when a rescue operation could safely begin.

Just after 3am, however, MacGillis’ nephew called Rinard and told him that his uncle had suffered a fall, tumbling more than 50ft.

Rinard advised the two hikers on how to stay warm through the night, but both were beginning to suffer from hypothermia.

Rinard and other rangers alerted the Maine Army National Guard, which was asked to assist with a rescue operation as sunrise neared.

The guard arranged for a Blackhawk helicopter to fly from Bangor to help locate the two hikers, but fog kept hindering the rescue.

Finally, a ranger managed to reach the hikers at around 9:30am.

The ranger reported that Donald MacGillis was in critical condition. He was treated for hypothermia as well as other injuries.

Other rangers were on their way to assist in the rescue.

An hour later, the fog cleared, enabling the elder MacGillis to be airlifted by the Blackhawk and flown to a local airport.

From there, he was airlifted to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. He eventually succumbed to his injuries.

At around 11:25am, the Blackhawk returned to the mountain to lift Paul MacGillis. He was then transported to Bangor International Airport.

Donald MacGillis and his 25-year-old nephew lost their trail while hiking up Mount Katahdin, the tallest mountain in all of Maine, on Tuesday

From there, he was rushed to the hospital by ambulance and treated for hypothermia and exhaustion.

Journalists and colleagues paid tribute to Donald MacGillis on Thursday.

‘Donald MacGillis was a true gentleman,’ Maria Cramer tweeted.

‘One of the kindest and smartest people I’ve ever met in this field.

‘I’m heartbroken for his family and for his former colleagues. What a tremendous loss.’

Dan Wasserman, a political cartoonist for The Boston Globe, tweeted: ‘Don MacGillis was one of the most decent, honest, modest, and caring people I have known.

‘A champion of underdogs, a consummate newsperson, and a very frugal, very funny guy.

‘I’ll miss you, pal.’

Mark James Pothier tweeted: ‘I had the great pleasure of working with Don MacGillis at the Globe.

‘What a tragedy.’

BJ Bethel tweeted: ‘Heartbreaking condolences to Alec MacGillis, his family and the loss of his father.

‘Never met his father but worked with Alec who is a good friend.

‘His dad raised a great son who is a great journalist but a greater father.

‘Please keep the MacGillis family in your prayers.’

Zachary Lipez tweeted: ‘MacGillis was a great journalist and editor and a friend to my dad for as long as I can remember.

‘Just a really cool, good guy. I’m so very sorry.’

The Boston Globe’s editorial page editor, Bina Venkataraman, tweeted: ‘When I had my first run on the Globe Ed Board a decade ago, Don MacGillis was a towering figure, a sage who mentored young journalists.

‘He retired from the Globe, but until as recently as a week ago was still sending me notes and praise.

‘Gone but not forgotten.’