Former Commissioner Kidnapped In Nasarawa

Nasarawa is a state in the north-central zone of Nigeria.

A former commissioner of higher education in Nasarawa State, Mr. Clement Uhembe has been kidnapped.

The Nasarawa state commissioner of police Bola Longe confirmed this to Channels Television in an exclusive interview in Lafia, Wednesday.

According to him, the former commissioner was seized by armed men on Tuesday evening at his residence in the Akunza Migili area of the state and was taken to an unknown destination.

“At about 2100 hours of yesterday, 6th of October at Akunza Migili, the former commissioner of Nasarawa state was kidnapped by some armed men who stormed his house and he was forcefully taken away,” Mr. Longe stated.

He assured that the police have intensified search for the commissioner’s rescue.

” We mobilized mobile police personnel, SARS, Anti kidnapping personnel, conventional police personnel, and some vigilante men, we have been searching for him and by the grace of God we are trying to track them and he will be reduced alive,” the police spokesman said.

He asked the public to support the force in a bid to hasten the commissioner’s release.