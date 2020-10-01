Former Lagos commissioner resigns from APC

A former Commissioner for Home Affairs in Lagos State, Abdulhakeem Abdullateef, has announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement announcing his resignation from the ruling party, Mr Abdullateef said his decision followed the rejection, by party leaders, of a movement he launched to promote good governance in the state.



“I launched a movement IYEPE 2023 because I believe that the Nigerian constitution allows freedom of expression and the rights of all citizens to participate in bringing about the needed transformation in all sectors of the economy,” Mr Abdullateef said in the statement which he titled ‘My 1st October Speech’.



“I am an indigene of Lagos State and an Awori by birth. I, therefore, have a duty to take positive steps including admonitions and practical reorientation of our people towards the ideal society we crave for.



“My desire is to win the pleasure of my lord which no political position can replace and that is why I am not desperate.”

The former Lagos State House of Assembly member added that he would be “totally fulfilled” when he has made efforts to enlighten his people about good governance, welfarism, youth development, the care of the elderly, and the growth of the private sector among others.



“This movement has been rejected by some close leaders I respect,” Mr Abdullateef, who also served as the Imam of the Lagos State House of Assembly, continued.

“I have therefore decided to leave the party in order not to create disunity within the party. Please do not persecute or victimise my followers who have chosen to stay in APC. I leave them all in the care of the Lord. I am more concerned about paradise and I am not afraid of death.

“I will continue to preach the word of God and invite all Nigerians regardless of their religions, colour and race to be determined to be different. We cannot continue this way.”

Mr Abdullateef expressed gratitude to the party leaders, state governor, and members of the state house of assembly for their support while working for the party.

“To all other leaders of our party too numerous to mention, may the good Lord continue to be with you.”

