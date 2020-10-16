Former Mexican Defense Minister Arrested in U.S.

MEXICO CITY—Mexico’s former defense minister was arrested Thursday by U.S. authorities at the request of the Drug Enforcement Administration, senior Mexican officials said, the latest in a string of former high-ranking officials linked to drug corruption.

General Salvador Cienfuegos, who served as defense minister from 2012 to 2018 in President Enrique Peña Nieto‘s administration, was arrested upon arrival at Los Angeles International Airport, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard wrote on Twitter.

Gen. Cienfuegos was traveling with his family, the official added.

Gen. Cienfuegos is the highest ranking Mexican official to be arrested in connection with drug-related corruption. In the late 1990s, another senior army leader, antidrug czar Gen. Jesús Gutiérrez Rebollo, was arrested and sentenced to 40 years in jail for taking bribes from drug cartels. He died in 2013 in prison.

The arrest will give a political boost to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has based his political career on denouncing corruption within Mexico’s political and economic elites. The arrest also raises serious concerns about the use of Mexico’s military to take on drug gangs and comes less than a year after the detention of Genaro García Luna, former head of Mexico’s federal police. He led the country’s war on drug cartels during administration of President Felipe Calderón.