Former president of Latinos for Trump says he’s lost faith in the president

The former president of Latinos for Trump has slammed the president’s reelection campaign after its lawyers sent his group threatening ‘cease and desist’ letters.

Marco Gutierrez, who went viral in 2016 when he said the spread of Latin American culture could lead to ‘taco trucks on every corner’, founded the unofficial grassroots organization that amassed tens of thousands of members.

But in an exclusive interview this week, Gutierrez told DailyMail.com he is now questioning if he will vote for Trump in November, and confessed to asking himself whether the president ‘doesn’t really like Mexicans.’

The 46-year-old Mexican-American said he lost faith in the Trump campaign when it set up a new group last year to woo Latino voters – but gave it the same name as his nonprofit political group he set up three years earlier.

Marco Gutierrez is the former president of Latinos for Trump who founded the unofficial grassroots organization that amassed tens of thousands of membersz. Last year Trump’s reelection campaign sent his group threatening cease and desist letters, only to then started their own group with the same name

The 46-year-old Mexican-American said he lost faith in the Trump campaign when it set up a new group last year to woo Latino voters

Attorneys for the Trump campaign then sent Gutierrez ‘cease and desist’ letters accusing his group of copyright infringement and threatening them with legal action.

The first letter to the group, obtained by DailyMail.com and dated April 26 last year, warned them not to infringe on the campaign’s copyrighted trademarks ‘Make America Great Again’ and ‘MAGA’.

Gutierrez said the legal spat tore apart his organization, and he quit the national group to continue his own California chapter

The letter told the group to ‘include prominent disclaimers on each page of its website, on all social media accounts, and on all marketing and promotional materials’ saying that Latinos for Trump was not affiliated with Trump’s campaign.

Gutierrez and the group’s current president, Bianca Gracia, wrote back telling the lawyers they ‘have been collaborating efforts with the Public Liaison Office in the White House for the past two years’ and had already filed as a non-profit in California and Texas.

But a month later the attorneys at LaRocca Hornik Rosen & Greenberg shot back, accusing Latinos for Trump (LFT) of taking an ‘obstructionist path’ by ‘falsely asserting intellectual property rights’ over the group’s name and ‘misappropriating and trading off of President Trump’s name.’

‘The Campaign hereby formally disavows all of LFT’s activities and demands the LFT immediately cease and desist all activities suggesting that it is affiliated, authorized, endorsed, and/or sponsored by the Campaign,’ the letter said.

The attorneys demanded that Latinos for Trump ‘cleanse all content representing that LFT has any affiliation with the Campaign from all websites and social media pages’ and ended with the threat of legal action.

Last year lawyers for Trump’s reelection campaign sent his group threatening cease and desist letters. The first letter to the group, obtained by DailyMail.com and dated April 26 last year, warned them not to infringe on the campaign’s copyrighted trademarks ‘Make America Great Again’ and ‘MAGA’

Gutierrez and the group’s current president, Bianca Gracia, wrote back telling the lawyers they ‘have been collaborating efforts with the Public Liaison Office in the White House for the past two years’ and had already filed as a non-profit in California and Texas

‘If you ignore this letter or fail to provide us with written assurances by July 9, 2019 that LFT has complied with our demands set forth herein, the Campaign will proceed with the necessary measures to protect its rights,’ the lawyers wrote.

Gutierrez said he was left stunned and disappointed.

‘I wasn’t intimidated by it. But I was puzzled why they would use so many resources, and use the same attorneys they used for [the porn star who sued the president] Stormy Daniels, to write this when I’m just a Trump supporter,’ he told DailyMail.com.

‘They hadn’t told us they were going to be launching their own version of Latinos for Trump.

‘In November they unrolled their version and none of our Latinos for Trump were part of it.’

‘I don’t know how I feel about the president any more. I think he’s allowed people around him to hijack his vision,’ he said.

Gutierrez told DailyMail.com he is now questioning if he will vote for Trump.. ‘I don’t know how I feel about the president any more. I think he’s allowed people around him to hijack his vision,’ he said

‘I was asked, ”has Trump earned his vote?” I have to think about it. Trump represents the values I’d like to vote for. But seeing this last debate, seeing the way Trump responded… He is the president, he needs to be less triggered by things. He needs to be more calm.’

Gutierrez said the experience left him feeling used.

‘I took the punches in 2016. I lost business because of it,’ he said. ‘We worked really hard, we went all over the country, flying the flag for Trump.

‘After all we did, they’re not giving us credit. I want to trust the system. Maybe I’m too toxic for them, because of when I went viral.

‘Or maybe Trump doesn’t really like Mexicans. I’m a Mexican-American. Maybe having somebody like me isn’t good for their campaign. There must be a good reason.’

The disillusioned Trump activist said the legal spat tore apart his organization, and he quit the national group to continue his own California chapter – but has since taken a step back from campaigning and is now even thinking twice about marking the president on his ballot in November.

In July 2019, attorneys shot back, accusing Latinos for Trump (LFT) of taking an ‘obstructionist path’ by ‘falsely asserting intellectual property rights’ over the group’s name and ‘misappropriating and trading off of President Trump’s name’

Tuesday’s presidential debate sparked controversy when Trump was asked denounce the alleged ‘white supremacist’ group The Proud Boys and instead told them to ‘stand back and stand by’.

The far-right group, whose leaders deny it is racist or neo-Nazi, celebrated the comments, tweeting Trump’s phrase and even printing it on t-shirts.

Facing a backlash the next day the president told reporters he had never heard of the group but said they should ‘stand down’ and ‘let law enforcement do their work.’

DailyMail.com revealed on Wednesday that Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio is a Florida director of Gutierrez’s Latinos for Trump, had ties to Republicans including the president’s son Don Jr., Senator Ted Cruz and Roger Stone, and even briefly ran for Congress as a Republican this year.