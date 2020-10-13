Former Senator, Alhaji Yushau is Dead

A former Senator from Zamfara West Senatorial District, Alhaji Yusha Anka, has passed away.

Anka died in a hospital in Abuja around 1am on Tuesday following a heart problem.

He died at the age of 70.

Senator Yushau’s brother, Ahaji Sani Anka, said funeral prayers would be conducted by 1pm today at the National mosque, Abuja.

Born in April 1950, Anka was in the Senate from June 1999 to May May 2007.

He was appointed as Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Foreign Affairs, Police Affairs.

He also served as the Vice-Chairman, Senate Committee on Commerce, Internal Affairs and Government Affairs.

Anka was elected as a senator on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party in 1999 but after serving his first term in the Senate, he defected to the then opposition All Nigeria Peoples Party where he also served in the upper chamber.

