former-speaker-dogara’s-residence-attacked-in-jos

By Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

A mob on Sunday looted the residence of former Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Dogara at Lamingo quarters in Jos, capital of Plateau.

The Commander, Operation Safe Haven, Major General, Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, said the suspected looters were apprehended during an operation.

According to him, 13 males and 17 females were arrested at the former Speaker’s residence.

He said Items recovered include five grinding machines, three grinding machine heads, two unassembled Keke NAPEP, 1 Keke NAPEP Engine, and one bundle of clothing material.

The Nation reported that Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) had paraded 118 persons suspected to have participated in the invasion of a warehouse in the Plateau State Agricultural Development Programme (PADP) in the early hours of Sunday.