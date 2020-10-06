Breaking News

Former Vice-President, Atiku’s Daughter-In-law Apologizes For Wearing “Revealing” Wedding Dress

By
0
Former Vice-President, Atiku’s Daughter-In-law Apologizes For Wearing “Revealing” Wedding Dress
Post Views: Visits 5

Atiku’s daughter-in-law, Fatima Ribadu-Abubakar, has apologized for wearing what was tagged a ‘revealing’ dress for her wedding.

Fatima who is also the daughter of the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, has apologised after her wedding dress caused a stir on social media particularly amongst adherents of the Islamic Faith.

Fatima, on Saturday, October 3, 2020, got married to Aliyu, the son of Nigeria’s former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

According to the bride, the dress was worn inside the house and the colour of the dress was the same as her skin, making people think her body was exposed.

She said: “I cannot expose my skin.

“My wedding dress has the same colour with that of my skin, but I still apologize to my friends and family who don’t like what happened and I hope to learn from this.”

The wedding was attended by top political figures including Atiku Abubakar, the groom’s father; Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC); and Mai Mala Buni, All Progressives Congress caretaker chairman and Governor of Yobe state.

Some social media user, rather than congratulate her, focused on her wedding dress and made it a subject.

An excited Nuhu Ribadu took to Twitter to express his joy after Fatima’s wedding.

Ribadu tweeted:

However, the reactions that came after the post showed how some Nigerians were unhappy with her dress.

Below are some of the comments:

See more photos:

 

 

Naira Marley Scraps Planned #ENDSARS Protest

Previous article

BREAKING: ECOWAS Lifts Sanctions Imposed on Mali

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News