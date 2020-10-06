Former Vice-President, Atiku’s Daughter-In-law Apologizes For Wearing “Revealing” Wedding Dress

Atiku’s daughter-in-law, Fatima Ribadu-Abubakar, has apologized for wearing what was tagged a ‘revealing’ dress for her wedding.

Fatima who is also the daughter of the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, has apologised after her wedding dress caused a stir on social media particularly amongst adherents of the Islamic Faith.

Fatima, on Saturday, October 3, 2020, got married to Aliyu, the son of Nigeria’s former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

According to the bride, the dress was worn inside the house and the colour of the dress was the same as her skin, making people think her body was exposed.

She said: “I cannot expose my skin.

“My wedding dress has the same colour with that of my skin, but I still apologize to my friends and family who don’t like what happened and I hope to learn from this.”

The wedding was attended by top political figures including Atiku Abubakar, the groom’s father; Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC); and Mai Mala Buni, All Progressives Congress caretaker chairman and Governor of Yobe state.

Some social media user, rather than congratulate her, focused on her wedding dress and made it a subject.

An excited Nuhu Ribadu took to Twitter to express his joy after Fatima’s wedding.

Ribadu tweeted:

Ijust dropped off my daughter, Fatima, in her new home. It’s emotionally fulfilling exercise for a father.

I deeply appreciate the honour done to my family by those who attended the wedding Fatiha earlier today, and those who sent in their goodwill and prayers.

I thank you all. pic.twitter.com/XtThfiGrh2 — Nuhu Ribadu (@NuhuRibadu) October 3, 2020

However, the reactions that came after the post showed how some Nigerians were unhappy with her dress.

Below are some of the comments:

Congratulations for the effort.Please for subsequent weddings take great care in the manner of dressing of the bride.

That dress was so exposing.Congratulations once more — Engr.S.Ibrahim (@danyarosule) October 3, 2020

Congratulations for marrying your daughter off, but I don’t think you paid much attention in training her to be morally decent as her outing depicts. — Mustapha G Lawan (@mgajibe) October 3, 2020

Really emotional. But sir I was personally caught by surprise those improper attire she earlier wore. Sir may I remind you that death and judgment of Allah is certain. Let seek for Allah’s forgiveness and we must be conscious of our act. — Comrade Makeri Kuta (@MakeriKuta) October 3, 2020

Malam the dressing of your daughter is an insult to the fulani Community and Muslims Ummah at Large😢. This is very unfortunate and terrible, even her fathers, in-laws, & bridegroom are there but they couldn’t called her attention into order😢 Ya Allah guide us and our Family pic.twitter.com/SaoBunXvNS — MALAM_YOUSOUP🌾 (@yusufUtoncy) October 4, 2020

Today I saw pictures of a Muslim bride dressed in a manner totally unbecoming of her faith and her culture.Fewer things have made me sadder.I appeal to our young people and us parents to stop aping cultures that are not ours.

Please no names or insults in responses.Please — Nura Mahe (@Convener_) October 4, 2020

