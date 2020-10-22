fort-bragg-admits-its-twitter-account-was-not-hacked-after-lewd-post-after-first-claiming-it-was

A civilian employee claimed responsibility for posting lewd tweets in response to pornographic content from the U.S. Army base’s Twitter account, after the account first claimed it was hacked and then was subsequently taken offline.

The Fort Bragg base said Wednesday its Twitter account was hacked after it posted a series of lewd remarks on the website about a naked woman and female pubic hair.

Fort Bragg, in North Carolina, deleted its Twitter account after the messages were posted on Wednesday afternoon.

The garrison is the headquarters of the 18th Airborne Corps, which on Thursday announced a man had claimed responsibility for posting the lewd content.

‘This morning, at the initiation of an investigation into yesterday’s incident regarding inappropriate tweets on the Fort Bragg Twitter account, an administrator for the account identified himself as the source of the tweets,’ the corps said. ‘Appropriate action is underway.’

Army Col. Scott Pence, the Fort Bragg Garrison Commander, ordered the probe, a garrison official told the Washington Post, speaking on condition of anonymity. It found that the three people who had access to the Twitter account did not post the tweets.

After the inquiry started, a civilian worker came forward and took responsibility. He said he believed he was tweeting from his personal account, the official said.

The base is one of America’s largest, housing more than 50,000 military personnel. The commander of the base is also the commander of the 18th Airborne Corps.

The now-removed posts were posted in reply to lewd messages and a naked pictured from an ‘OnlyFans’ user’s account that features pornographic content.

The garrison’s account showed its approval in a reply to one photo, and appeared to chastise those who commented that they did not like female pubic hair in another.

As of Thursday, Fort Bragg’s official Twitter account, which uses the handle ‘FtBraggNC’, was still deactivated on the website.

Despite the base’s best efforts to remove the offending Tweets, other Twitter users were quick to save screenshots of them and share them online.

Some speculated online that they doubted the base’s claim that the account had been hacked, suggesting that an admin had not realized they were logged in to Fort Bragg’s account when making the posts.

But in a tweet before deleting the account, Fort Bragg denied that it was one of their social media admins.

‘As many of you know, there were a string of explicit Tweets from our account this afternoon. This was not the work of our admins,’ the tweet read.

By the next morning, the 18th Airborne Corps, which shares a commander with a base, announced the Fort Bragg account’s initial explanation of hacking was bunk

‘Our account was hacked,’ they insisted, adding, ‘We apologize to our followers. We have secured our account and looking into the matter.’

Col. Joe Buccino, the 18th Airborne Corps spokesman, said Wednesday the base had ‘ruled out any malicious intent’ by its public affairs officials, but added they still did not have much information about how the incident occurred.

The official account of a U.S. military base claiming it was hacked did not inspire confidence in some Twitter users Wednesday.

‘Wait I would much rather someone at Fort Bragg be accidentally horny on main than the US military being like ‘oops we were hacked,” wrote Slade Sohmer, editor of The Recount.

By Thursday the mystery of the Fort Bragg account replying to an ‘OnlyFans’ user was apparently solved.

Fort Bragg is home to the Army Special Operations Command, as well as the 82nd Airborne Division.

Classified information in the military is stored on a separate system of interconnected computer networks called SIPRNet, according to ArmyTimes.

While this ‘hack’ was apparently bunk, several very high-profile Twitter accounts were indeed hacked in July.

An investigative report by New York Regulators said last week that the hackers who took over several high-profile accounts in July had gained entry to Twitter’s internal systems by posing as company IT officials making a support call, according to CNN.

Accounts belonging to Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Apple, Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos and Mike Bloomberg were all among those affected by the hacks.

Each account posted similar tweets requesting bitcoin donations via the verified profiles.

The garrison’s Twitter account was not the first to claim a ‘hack’ was responsible for its lewd behavior.

In September, the Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom called on Twitter to investigate after its ambassador’s official account appeared to ‘like’ a pornographic post – setting off an online storm of speculation over whether the account was hacked.