Fort Collins, Ann Arbor and Madison top list of 100 best places to live in US

Fort Collins, Ann Arbor and Madison have been declared the top three best places to live in the US, according to a new ranking.

Livability.com released its 10th annual list of Top 100 Best Places to Live this week, offering inspiration to anyone looking for a new city to call home.

The list is based on a point system with eight categories: amenities, demographics, economy, education, health care, housing, social and civic capital, and transportation and infrastructure.

The leading cities all have several things in common – many are home to large universities, some are in the suburbs of large metropolitan areas, and all offer something for everyone, from strong family-focused communities to strong job markets to thriving beer scenes.

This year’s list comes as American families have been forced to re-evaluate their priorities when it comes to where they choose to plant their roots, as the coronavirus pandemic has caused widespread economic instability and allowed many to work remotely.

Fort Collins, Colorado, secured the top spot on Livability’s 2020 list thanks to its friendly atmosphere and booming local economy. Nestled in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains about an hour north of Denver, Fort Collins is home to Colorado State University, giving it a high score of 72 on Livability.com’s Education scale (file photo)

1. Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins (population 170,243) secured the top spot on Livability’s 2020 list thanks to its friendly atmosphere and booming local economy.

Nestled in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains about an hour north of Denver, Fort Collins is home to Colorado State University, giving it a high score of 72 on Livability.com’s Education scale.

‘We are a friendly city that has many things to offer, including natural areas, bike trails and a vibrant downtown,’ Fort Collins Mayor Wade Troxell told Livability.

‘Being a university city means there is an evergreen freshness of youthful energy and a vibrant business community anchored by high-tech companies and breweries.’

Livability scores:

Overall – 760

Civic – 72

Demographics – 42

Economy – 65

Education – 71

Health – 69

Housing – 62

Infrastructure – 67

Ann Arbor may be best known for being the home of the University of Michigan (pictured) – but it’s so much more than a college town, according to Livability’s ranking. The website highlighted the city’s focus on innovation in a variety of fields, including healthcare, cybersecurity, automotive research and craft beer

2. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor (population 119,980) may be best known for being the home of the University of Michigan – but it’s so much more than a college town, according to Livability’s ranking.

The website highlighted the city’s focus on innovation in a variety of fields, including healthcare, cybersecurity, automotive research and craft beer.

‘The energy of the city is palpable,’ Margaret Wyzlic, director of communications for Destination Ann Arbor, told Livability. ‘There are people out and about year-round for shopping, paddling, hiking and bar-hopping.

‘The innovative influence of the university and the world-renowned tech startups in the area inspire the whole community to think bigger and challenge the status quo.’

Livability Scores:

Overall – 759

Civic – 84

Demographics – 67

Economy – 52

Education – 73

Health – 69

Housing – 66

Infrastructure – 65

Coming in at number three on Livability’s ranking is yet another college town – Madison, home to the athletic powerhouse University of Wisconsin as well as the state capital (pictured). Not only is it a great place for grads to start their careers – boasting a high employment rate even during the coronavirus pandemic – Madison has also been regarded as one of the best places in the nation to retire

3. Madison, Wisconsin

Coming in at number three on Livability’s ranking is yet another college town – Madison (population 259,680), home to the athletic powerhouse University of Wisconsin as well as the state capital.

Not only is it a great place for grads to start their careers – boasting a high employment rate even during the coronavirus pandemic – Madison has also been regarded as one of the best places in the nation to retire.

The city is centered around two pristine lakes – the Mendota and Monona – offering an array of easily-accessible outdoor activities on land or freshwater.

‘We’re a community with everything you need to enhance your life experience,’ Jessica Reilly of the Madison Region Economic Partnership said.

‘With bustling urban and picturesque rural communities in close proximity and an average commute time of about twenty minutes, we’ve got something for everyone.

‘While it certainly helps that we are home to a world-class, public research university with 40,000 students, people move here from all over the world for our quality of life.’

Livability scores:

Overall – 758

Civic – 75

Demographics – 58

Economy – 61

Education – 62

Health – 78

Housing – 47

Infrastructure – 55

Unlike the cities in the top three slots, Portland (pictured) does not have a university, but is regarded for its bustling creative scene and a sense of community beloved by families. Located on the southern coast of Maine, Portland is surrounded by stunning scenery with the Atlantic on one side and rolling hills on the other

4. Portland, Maine

Unlike the cities in the top three slots, Portland (population 66,215) does not have a university, but is regarded for its bustling creative scene and a sense of community beloved by families.

Located on the southern coast of Maine about 50 miles from the New Hampshire border, Portland is surrounded by stunning scenery with the Atlantic on one side and rolling hills on the other.

‘People should think about relocating to Portland for the quality of life and strong sense of community,’ Casey Gilbert, the executive director of Downtown Portland, told Livability.

‘It’s easy to make fast friends and to feel connected. Within minutes you can be at the beach, on a mountain, paddling in a river or the ocean, while not sacrificing all of those essential urban elements: great coffee, live music and local boutiques.

‘It’s the best of everything all in one convenient place.’

Livability scores:

Overall – 744

Civic – 66

Demographics – 54

Economy – 64

Education – 67

Health – 71

Housing – 56

Infrastructure – 71

Rochester (pictured) is best known for being the home of the world-renowned Mayo Clinic, which is the city’s biggest employer with a staff of more than 30,000. But top tier healthcare isn’t the only thing drawing people to Rochester. Livability highlighted the city’s thriving downtown district and its affordability for families and small businesses alike

5. Rochester, Minnesota

Rochester (population 118,935) is best known for being the home of the world-renowned Mayo Clinic, which is the city’s biggest employer with a staff of more than 30,000.

But top tier healthcare isn’t the only thing drawing people to Rochester. Livability highlighted the city’s thriving downtown district and its affordability for families and small businesses alike.

‘We have a vibrant downtown with over 330 area businesses, 37,000 people working and 3,300 residents living within the downtown area,’ said Jenna Bowman, the city’s communications and engagement manager.

‘The city is looking to partner with a developer to create additional housing opportunities to meet a growing need in our downtown district.

‘Rochester has been recognized as an all-American city, a gold LEED certified city and is consistently recognized as one of America’s most livable cities.’

Livability scores:

Overall – 727

Civic – 66

Demographics – 42

Economy – 49

Education – 60

Health – 79

Housing – 55

Infrastructure – 72

Asheville (pictured) is beloved for its small-town charm and rich art scene – as well as for having more breweries per capital than any other city in the US. Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville is surrounded by gorgeous hiking trails for those who love the outdoors

6. Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville (population 92,870) is beloved for its small-town charm and rich art scene – as well as for having more breweries per capital than any other city in the United States.

Located in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville is surrounded by gorgeous hiking trails for those who love the outdoors.

The city also has plenty of historical sights for urban explorers to enjoy, including the 19th-century Biltmore Estate and the Basilica of Saint Lawrence.

Asheville is regarded as a great place for starting a business and career advancement, with the top industries being social services, education, healthcare and manufacturing.

‘This is the ultimate playground with a wide diversity of outdoor adventures,’ Landis Taylor of Explore Asheville told Livability.

‘Asheville serves as a basecamp for exploration with more than 800,000 acres of pristine wilderness, mountain ecosystems and nearby waterfalls, along with ziplines, whitewater, outstanding hiking and mountain biking and the most colorful fall foliage display in the nation.’

Livability scores:

Overall – 708

Civic – 55

Demographics – 37

Economy – 51

Education – 70

Health – 63

Housing – 70

Infrastructure – 63

Known to locals as ‘OP’, Overland Park (pictured) sits just southwest of Kansas City near the Missouri border, offering residents the amenities of a big city and the comfort of a tight-knit community. Overland Park has formed its own identity separate from Kansas City, boasting its own unique arts community as well as a massive park system with 83 individual parks

7. Overland Park, Kansas

Known to locals as ‘OP’, Overland Park (population 195,495) sits just southwest of Kansas City near the Missouri border, offering residents the amenities of a big city and the comfort of a tight-knit community.

Overland Park has formed its own identity separate from Kansas City, boasting its own unique arts community as well as a massive park system with 83 individual parks.

Home to the Sprint headquarters, telecommunications has long been the biggest industry in Overland Park.

The city also scored high in Livability’s Education category thanks to Johnson County Community College, which includes the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art.

‘Overland Park is an affordable place to live with abundant education and career opportunities, and a truly dynamic energy,’ Mayor Carl Gerlach told the website.

‘It’s simple to get around and is a destination not only for living and working, but for arts, culture and recreation. We have an inclusive and diverse community. I welcome and encourage anyone looking to relocate to consider making OP home.’

Livability scores:

Overall – 705

Civic – 79

Demographics – 37

Economy – 55

Education – 74

Health – 73

Housing – 54

Infrastructure – 36

Fargo (pictured) joined Livability’s top 10 thanks to its vibrant economy and friendly reputation. The city boasts a low unemployment rate and a variety of jobs in fields including manufacturing, education, technology, healthcare and agriculture. Like many of the other cities on the list, Fargo is a college town centered around North Dakota State University

8. Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo (population 124,662), North Dakota’s most populous city, joined Livability’s top 10 thanks to its vibrant economy and friendly reputation.

The city boasts a low unemployment rate and a variety of jobs in fields including manufacturing, education, technology, healthcare and agriculture.

Like many of the other cities on the list, Fargo is a college town centered around North Dakota State University.

Cheering on the Bison football team is a beloved Fargo tradition, along with enjoying the more than 200 miles of hiking trails that surround the Red River when the weather is nice or keeping warm in the area’s many breweries during the snowy winters.

‘One of the most consistent comments we hear from visitors is that the people here are so friendly and helpful,’ Fargo Brewing Company Co-founder Aaron Hill told Livability.

‘If you see someone’s car stuck in the snow, you pull over and push them out. If you know your neighbor is out of town for a week, you mow their lawn. If you see someone drop a $20 bill, you pick it up and run after them. People here look out for one another and take care of each other.’

Livability scores:

Overall: 701

Civic – 57

Demographics – 47

Economy – 60

Education – 64

Health – 70

Housing – 46

Infrastructure – 51

North Carolina was the only state to land two cities in Livability.com’s top 10, with Durham (pictured) coming in at number nine behind Asheville in number six. Durham sits in the center of the state’s so-called ‘Research Triangle’, featuring both Duke University and North Carolina Central University

9. Durham, North Carolina

North Carolina was the only state to land two cities in Livability.com’s top 10, with Durham (population 278,993) coming in at number nine behind Asheville in number six.

Durham sits in the center of the state’s so-called ‘Research Triangle’, featuring both Duke University and North Carolina Central University.

The city is often coupled with its neighbor Raleigh, the state’s capital. The Raleigh-Durham metropolitan area has seen significant population growth in recent years, fueled by a bevy of job opportunities in medical research, technology, education and healthcare.

Like Asheville, Durham is known for its Southern hospitality – and as the birthplace of the American Tobacco Company.

‘Durham is, hands down, the most community-focused city I’ve ever been,’ Virginia George, owner of Crafts and Drafts NC, told Livability.

‘There’s a real care for what’s going on in the city and people are active in making sure that as Durham grows, it grows responsibly. Also, have you tried the food or beer that comes out of here? It’s amazing.’

Livability scores:

Overall – 700

Civic – 51

Demographics – 68

Economy – 63

Education – 60

Health – 50

Housing – 64

Infrastructure – 54

Securing the final spot in Livability’s top 10 is Sioux Falls (pictured). The website praised how Sioux Falls has maintained its affordability and ‘small-town feel’ despite substantial growth fueled by industries including biomedicine, finance, manufacturing and food processing. The city’s biggest employers are Sanford Health and Smithfield Foods

10. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Securing the final spot in Livability’s top 10 is Sioux Falls (population 183,793).

The website praised how Sioux Falls has maintained its affordability and ‘small-town feel’ despite substantial growth fueled by industries including biomedicine, finance, manufacturing and food processing. The city’s biggest employers are Sanford Health and Smithfield Foods.

Sioux Falls ranked high for education and healthcare, in part due to the Sanford School of Medicine at the University of South Dakota.

‘There are many opportunities not only for careers, but for connection. Sioux Falls is growing rapidly, and it’s amazing to see the impact of community groups,’ Tenley Schwartz, Downtown Sioux Falls’ marketing and content coordinator, told Livability.

‘I’ve seen things started by a handful of individuals grow into movements that expand across the entire city — from arts programming to running clubs to environmental initiatives.

‘Whether you’d like to lead the charge on a passion project, or join a group of like-minded individuals, Sioux Falls is a great place to find community.’

Livability scores:

Overall – 699

Civic – 48

Demographics – 38

Economy – 62

Education – 68

Health – 68

Housing – 51

Infrastructure – 55