forum-condemns-desecration-of-oba’s-palace

Our Reporter

A GROUP, the Eko Directors’ Forum, (Lagos Division Indigenes) in the state’s public service, has condemned the desecration of Iga Idungaran, the palace of Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwanu Babatunde Akiolu.

It described the incident in a statement in Ikeja yesterday as reckless, unfortunate and barbaric.

The forum said the action was shocking, adding that it would have repercussion for those who initiated it.

“We, Eko Directors’ Forum (Lagos Division Indigenes) in the state’s public service condemn the senseless attack on our heritage, Iga Idungaran, the official and traditional palace of Oba of Lagos, by hoodlums, who took the opportunity created by the EndSars protesters to attack the place,”, the group said.

It said the desecration of the ancestral monument came as a shock to all Lagosians, adding that the shooting of protesters at Lekki was also condemnable.

The forum said it stood by Oba Akiolu, the Oloris, white cap chiefs, as well as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu “at this dark period. Lagos shall rise above the dark forces. Our heritage will be redeemed.”

It commiserated with those who lost their loved ones and properties and prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.