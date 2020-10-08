Foundation gets scholarship for 200 Plateau youths

From Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

A NON-Governmental Organisation (NGO), AP Usman Foundation, has secured about 200 scholarships for Plateau State indigenes to study at the lcon University of Management Science and Technology (l. U. M.S.T.), Republic of Benin.

Of this number, the foundation organised a send-off for 36 students of various disciplines like Mass Communication, Political Science, Business Administration, Computer Science, and Accountancy.

At the foundation’s Office in Raku Beleng, Jos South Local Government Area (LGA), the founder/President, AP Usman Foundation, Apostle Abel Peters Usman, said he felt fulfilled to put smiles on the faces of hapless youths.

Apostle Peters said the motive of the gesture was to assist the less- privileged to acquire higher education. He said God had given him a heart of compassion.

“Maybe what I have gone through in life contributed to my compassion and empathy towards humanity,” he said.

Many dignitaries, who spoke at the event, including Pastor Margaret Inusa, lauded the philanthropist for the gesture as they urged beneficiaries to be good ambassadors.

An official of Icon University, Mr. Bala Bamaiyi, praised Usman for his commitment to impacting lives and transforming the society, which led to his honorary doctorate award by the institution.

He said the students were in safe hands and would be properly taken care of.

The beneficiaries included Henry Peter (International Relations), Simi Bulus Pam (Biochemistry) and Philip Dung Gyang (International Relations).

They thanked the foundation for wiping their tears and assisting them to develop, praying to God to open greater doors so Apostle Usman could reach out to more people.