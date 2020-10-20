Foundation gives scholarships to indigent students

The Olusola and Oyenike Areogun Development Initiative (OOADInitiative) has provided full scholarships to three children of missionaries in Nigeria to attend world-class secondary school and exposure to international exams such as Cambridge GSCE through its Operation Give a Life a Destiny (Operation GLAD).







This brings to more than 60 indigent students and more than 10 academically excellent students from higher institution across Nigeria that have received scholarships from the OOADInitiative in the last five years.







OOADInitiative is a Christian-based non-governmental organisation and the development arm of the Sola Areogun Ministries, where support is given to vulnerable and disadvantaged individuals and communities, empowering them to fulfil their dreams.







In addition, the foundation has since 2012 provided micro-credit loan for disadvantaged women to kick-start small-scale businesses for women empowerment. A vocational school was also established to focus on equipping under-privileged and disabled women to acquire skills in catering, cake-baking and jewelries, among others.







According to the foundation’s initiator, Sola Areogun, the thematic focus of OOADInitiative is achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) focused on education, women empowerment and community development.







“This is evident in our various projects such as scholarships for indigent undergraduate students, Operation GLAD, public library, vocational school for women and girl, micro-credit scheme for women, provision of clean water and sanitation, medical aid and support, and Tabitha Project (outreaches to schools and villages).”





