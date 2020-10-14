Foundation provides 1,500 bottles of water to #EndSARS protesters

Members of Olori Cares Foundation, yesterday, gave 1,500 bottles of packaged water to protesters at Alausa, Lagos State, in support of the #EndSARS protest.







Project leader of the foundation, Ikpeamaeze Anthony Chizurum, said the passion of the group is to help both young and old people as a means of fostering hope for the future.







According to him, Nigeria is currently filled with uncertainties. “We saw the need to reach out to youths this season. Rather than complain and play the blame game, we decided to take action and do what we can to help make this nation great.”







The group has in recent times visited some communities in Lagos to inspire hope, with their outreaches targeting children and less privileged citizens. Communities visited include Sabo, Pako Yaba, Onipanu, Palmgrove, Fadeyi, Anthony, Maryland and Ojota.







Lead volunteer, Queen Oluwatobiloba Ashaolu, said Olorì Cares is about lending helping hands to anyone in need, no matter where they are.



