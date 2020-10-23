four-die-as-ondo,-anambra,-oyo-youths-raze-inec-office,-police-station,-others

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, addressing protesting youths at Testing-Ground, Iwo Road in Ibadan… yesterday. PHOTO: NAJEEM RAHEEM

•Obiano imposes 24-hr curfew, plans N200m compensation



•Makinde visits hot spots in Ibadan

Youths in Ondo State went berserk yesterday, destroying several public infrastructures across the 18 councils.

In Okitipupa town, the headquarters of Okitipupa Council, over 100 angry youths invaded the National Correctional Service (NCS) Centre, setting about 58 inmates free.

The Guardian learnt that they also destroyed several facilities and burnt a lot of cars in the premises, looting and razing the council secretariat.

They also torched the Okitipupa High Court Complex and the Okitipupa Oil Palm Company (OOPC), though letting the employees go scot-free.

Also, the Independent National ElectoralnCommission (INEC) office in the council was torched by the mob.

The NCS Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the state, Mr Babatunde Ogundare, confirmed the incident.

In Akure South Council, the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s campaign office was destroyed, while two persons were allegedly killed in Ondo West Council.

Similarly, in Awka, Anambra State, banks, markets and other business premises were shut as youths chanting anti-government slogans marched on the major streets and later poured into the Enugu/Onitsha expressway.

In Onitsha, the protesters marched from Zik Roundabout to Awka road and diverted to the Inland Town Police Station, but were resisted by the officers on duty who shot into the air to disperse them.

Also at Nnewi, hoodlums who sang war songs razed the Central Police Station yesterday but attempts to attack the Police Area Command were repelled by the officers on duty.

It was gathered that two persons lost their lives during the protest at Nnewi and Okpoko, as hoodlums tried to raze Okpoko police station but were overpowered by the police.

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra has, however, imposed a 24-hour curfew throughout the state.

He announced that the curfew would take effect from 8 p.m. to bring the tension under control, adding that the state government budgeted N200 million as compensation to people who have proven cases of rights violations, torture and deaths from the activities of the defunct SARS in the state.

Anchor Insurance Building at Barracks Road, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State was also set ablaze, following the alleged killing of a protester and injuring of others by officials



of the correctional centre at Barracks road.

The incident led to serious tension in Uyo metropolis as the protesters invaded all major streets of the capital city, blocking roads, destroying properties and vandalising items.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, embarked on a tour of hot spots of the protests in Ibadan where he declared that his government would continue to do everything necessary to secure the lives and properties of the residents of the state.