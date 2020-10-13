Daily News

Four die, five injured in Ogun accident

By
0
By Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

Four persons have died in an accident involving a truck, bus, and commercial motorcycle.

Five persons were also injured in the accident, which occurred on Monday evening at the Phoenix Bus stop stretch of the Ogijo – Sagamu road, Ogun State.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the accident, said a nondescript Iveco truck, unmarked Bajaj motorcycle and bus with a registration number FKJ 133 XX were involved.

Babatunde noted information gathered from witnesses indicated the driver of the truck lost control and crashed the bus and motorcycle, explaining the injured and dead were evacuated to a hospital in the town.

