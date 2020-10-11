Four die in Ibadan auto-crash 

Tragedy occurred, yesterday, in Ibadan, as four persons were confirmed dead while others sustained various forms of injuries in an auto-crash at Iwo road axis of Ibadan, the state capital.

The accident, which involved a grandmother and her two grandchildren, occurred at Boluwaji Garage, Iwo road-Challenge, Ibadan

According to an eyewitness, a fuel-laden truck veered off the road and ran into the people and the truck also crushed two other commercial vehicles.

It was gathered that a young boy miraculously escaped as he ran for cover when he saw the truck coming his way.

It was learnt that the father of the two children arrived at the scene some minutes after the accident, but was speechless seeing his beloved children dead.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Gbenga Fadeyi,confirmed the incident.

