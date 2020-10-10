Four die, others injured in Ibadan autocrash

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Four people have been confirmed dead while others sustained injuries in an auto-crash at Iwo road area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The accident which reportedly involved a grandmother and her two grandchildren occurred at Boluwaji Garage, Iwo road-Challenge, Ibadan

Sunday Vanguard gathered that a fuel-laden truck veered off the road and ran into the people.

The truck also crushed two other commercial vehicles.

When confirming the accident in a telephone interview, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gbenga Fadeyi said four people lost their lives in the auto crash.

He said, “Yes, it’s true. I have been informed that four people died in the accident. Our men are still there now trying to sort things out”.

Sunday Vanguard further gathered that a young boy miraculously escaped the accident as he ran for cover when he saw the truck coming their way.

The father of the two children was said to have arrived at the scene but remained speechless seeing his beloved children dead.

