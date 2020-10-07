Four ex-bankers docked over N14.2million fraud

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Four former staffers of a microfinance bank were on Wednesday arraigned before a Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun state for allegedly duping the bank of the sum of N14,273,770.

The defendants docked before Justice Peter Lifu were, Aderinlowo Joseph, Oyinlola Abimbola, Sotomi Abosede, and Bello Rasaq,

The prosecutor, Mr. Francis Osei, told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offenses between 2016 and December 2019.

He alleged that the defendants who are workers of Otan-Ayegbaju Microfinance bank collected the money from customers with the intent to deposit the same and converted it to their personal property.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the four-count charges of conspiracy, stealing and cybercrime leveled against them by the Police.

Their Counsel, Mr. Bola Abimbola-Ige, urged the court to allow the 1st to the 3rd defendants continue with the bail earlier granted them by the court and prayed the court to admit the 4th defendant, who was appearing before the court for the first time, to bail in the most liberal term.

Justice Lifu thereby granted the fourth defendant bail in the sum of N10m with two sureties in like sum.

The judge ordered that the defendant be remanded in Ile-Ife correctional center pending the perfection of his bail, and adjourned the case to November 3, 2020, for trial.

Vanguard