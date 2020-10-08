Four feared dead in Lagos gas explosion

Four persons are feared dead in the gas explosion that occurred in Baruwa area of Lagos on Thursday morning.

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) spokesman, Ibrahim Farinloye, said the explosion occurred around 6.am at Best Roof Gas Station located at Unity Bus Stop, Fatade area of Baruwa in Alimoso Local Government Area of the State.

“Unfortunately, four mortalities were recorded and several others injured,” Farinloye said.

Farinloye said the cause of the explosion could not be ascertained at the moment.

The fire was still raging in the area while officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), NEMA and Fire Service are trying to put it out.

“A combined effort of the Agency’s Tiger team, Dolphin team, LRU Fire, LASG Fire Service, NPF, NUPENG, and LNSC are on ground to curtail the spread of the fire to other buildings. Dampening down ongoing,” LASEMA spokesman Nosa Okunbor told our correspondent.

