four-ipob-members-nabbed-for-allegedly-attacking-police-station-in-ebonyi

Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

The Police in Ebonyi State says it has arrested four members of the Indigenous People of Biafra who allegedly attacked a Police station in the state last week.

The suspects had last week allegedly attacked the Area Command Headquarters, Ngbo in Ohaukwu local government area where they inflicted deep machete cut injuries on the Area Commander, Chinedum Onuoha and one other police officer.

They also allegedly carted away two rifles belonging to the police.

A police spokesman in the state, Loveth Odah, in a statement, said the Police in collaboration with Ngbo Central Security Vigilante swung into action and arrested the suspects.

“You would recall that on 14 October at about 9 pm a gang of armed robbers, numbers yet unknown attacked the Area Command Headquarters, Ohaukwu. In the process, the Acting Area Commander, CSP Chinedum Onuoha and one other sustained several deep machete cuts on their heads, bodies and two (2) AK-47 rifles were snatched from them.

“Police Operatives in active collaboration with Ngbo Central Security Vigilante, arrested four (4) suspects in connection with the case.”

The spokesman gave the names of the suspects as Alieze Uchenna, Agbo Chinonso, Onwe Okechukwu and Onwe Onyedikachi.

She said the two stolen AK-47 rifles were also recovered from the suspects who confessed to the crime.

Odah further said the arrested suspects admitted that they are part of an eight-man gang that attacked the station.

According to Odah, the suspects also claimed that they are members of the proscribed secessionist group, Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB).

“They further confessed that their leader is popularly known as “U.S”, another name unknown, a native of Effium in Ohaukwu L.G.A of Ebonyi State conveyed an order given by their overall leader A.K.A “Above”, another name unknown who resides within Abakaliki Capital City, that they should attack the Police and snatch their riffle for him”, she said.

“On that fateful day, the gang regrouped themselves, attacked the Policemen, and snatched the two (2) rifles as requested by their leader”, Odah added.

She said the case is still under investigation after which the suspects would be charged to court.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State, CP Phillip Sule Maku has ordered serious manhunt with a view to arresting the remaining suspects. He also solicits for a continuous partnership of the good people of Ebonyi State in the fight against crime and criminality”, Odah said.

The spokesman added that the CP while commending the efforts of Ngbo Central Security Vigilante and that of the entire residents of the State, wishes to reiterate once again the command’s absolute commitment to the protection of lives and properties of citizens in the State.

IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful said he was waiting for permission from IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu before reacting.

He was yet to do so at the time of filing this report.