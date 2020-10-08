Four kidnapped commuters rescued in Delta

By Elo Edremoda, Warri

Four kidnap victims in Wednesday’s attack along the Ekraravwen section of the East-West Road in Ughelli North council area of Delta have been rescued.

The driver of the Agofure interstate transit bus was among the rescued four, The Nation learnt on Thursday evening.

Details about where and how they were rescued were yet to be obtained as at the time of filing this report

The Nation had reported unspecified number of travellers was kidnapped by arms-wielding hoodlums around 6pm while returning to Warri.

At least five persons were feared shot in the attack and receiving treatments at various undisclosed hospitals.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya, confirmed the rescue via an SMS to The Nation.

She said: “Yes,” in response to question seeking confirmation of the rescued four.

The Delta Police Command promised to intensify efforts in ensuring all those abducted regain their freedom and reunited with their families.