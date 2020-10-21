four-killed,-police-station,-church,-others-razed-in-abuja,-aba

At least, three persons were feared killed and many others injured in Dutse Alhaji area yesterday as thugs continued to unleash mayhem in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The Dutse Makaranta Police Station was set ablaze by the suspected hoodlums.

Also torched were a church and a filling station. They vandalised several vehicles and shops in the area.

The thugs, which many residents have reportedly sighted, conveyed in large trucks and buses, have consistently attacked #ENDSARS protesters since last week.

Last Saturday they stabbed a protester, Tony Onome, to death around Kubwa. On Monday they descended on residents and businesses, who were not even part of the protests in Apo area.

They burnt cars, shops and attacked anybody they came across. Seven people were killed in the incident, the police confirmed.

The development caused the protesters to change strategy as they had always broken themselves into groups and blocked various points in Abuja to drive home their demands.

The constant attacks by the thugs had made them reconsider and remain in a group so they can have the number to withstand any attack.

At the moment it appears the thugs are running riot in the nation’s capital, attacking various locations randomly.

MEANWHILE, a policeman reportedly died on Tuesday when a mob burnt a police station along Umuoba road axis of Ogbor Hill in Aba. It was gathered the station was razed when a policeman fired at one of the #EndSARS protesters, who had refused to disperse as ordered.

In the ensuing pandemonium, the policeman was killed while no fewer than 15 protesters were said to have sustained injuries from gunshots.

The situation led to a clash between security agencies and hoodlums with residents scampering for safety.

The injured protesters were taken to a missionary hospital located in the area for treatment. The mob also attacked another Eziama Police Division near the popular Bata junction along Aba-Ikot Ekpene Expressway.

It was learned the angry youths carted away valuable materials from the popular zone 6 Police Station housing the Dragon Unit of the Force under Abia State Command.

