Four more people die from COVID-19 complications in Nigeria

Four more people have died from COVID-19 complications in Nigeria, taking the total number of deaths from the virus to 1,123.

Three out of every five deaths from the virus in Nigeria are in people over 50 years old, health authorities said, indicating the impact of the virus on the elderly.

Last week, Nigeria recorded only two COVID-19 deaths – the lowest weekly figure since March, PREMIUM TIMES’ review of NCDC official data showed.

Meanwhile, 113 new confirmed cases were recorded in the country as of Saturday night.

This brings the total infections in the country to 61,307, according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Of the over 61,000 infected persons, about 56,557 have recovered meaning that only about 3,600 cases are still active in the country.

The 113 new cases are reported from 14 states: Lagos (37), Kaduna (16), Ogun (11), Plateau (11), Taraba (8), Rivers (7), FCT (6), Enugu (4), Niger (4), Edo (3), Delta (2), Imo (2), Benue (1), Kano (1).

Lagos, Nigeria’s coronavirus hotspot with over 20,000 infections and 207 deaths, came tops on the latest daily tally with 37 cases. Kaduna and Ogun followed with 16 and 11 respectively.

Over 570,000 of Nigeria’s 200 million people have been tested thus far.