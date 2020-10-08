Daily News

Four persons with human head in Niger

By Justina Asishana, Minna

Four persons have been arrested by police with a human head in Sabon Pegi, Mashegu local council area of Niger State.

Suleiman Abubakar, 50, Babuga Mamman, 42,  Abdullahi Dogo, 30,  and Abubakar Abdullahi, 31, said they were told to get the human head for N2 million.

The suspects, who were paraded yesterday, said they did not kill anybody but rather exhumed a body from a grave.

“We exhumed the body and cut off the head. We did it because N2 million was too enticing to pass by at this difficult period,” one of the suspects said.

Police  spokesman Abiodun Wasiu said investigation was on.

