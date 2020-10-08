Four remanded for attempted murder

By Robert Egbe

An Ota Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ogun State on Wednesday remanded four men in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS), for 60 days, pending legal advice by the State’s Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Magistrate S. S. Sotayo made the order following an application by Morufu Animashaun, a legal officer at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Lagos.

Animasaun’s application was based on a temporary charge of conspiracy, land grabbing, possession of arms, attempted murder, malicious damage to property and forceful takeover of landed properties against the suspects.

The defendants are Tajudeen Shodiya; Femi Oguntoyinbo; Adeniran Ishola and Tunde Odunbaro.

Relying on an affidavit deposed to by Inspector Olugbenga Daniel, the prosecutor alleged that on August 27, 2020 the defendants and others at large conspired and, with the aid of men in military uniforms, invaded Adekoyeni Village via Atan, Ota Ogun State, “in a commando style and, firing sporadically, chased and forcefully and violently took over the entire Adekoyeni village.”

He alleged that the invaders shot one Ibrahim Shittu in the chest and abdomen.

He stated that Shittu is currently “between life and death” at the Federal Medical Centre, Idi Aba, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In a bench ruling, Chief Magistrate Sotayo declined the bail application argued by the suspects’ counsel F. S. Duad and U.O Michael.

He granted the Police’s application and adjourned till December 4, 2020.