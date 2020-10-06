Fox news anchor Chris Wallace tests negative for coronavirus days after presidential debate

By Joe Davies For Mailonline

Published: 03:53 EDT, 6 October 2020 | Updated: 04:42 EDT, 6 October 2020

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace has tested negative for coronavirus six days after he moderated the Presidential debate with Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

The President tested positive for coronavirus just two days after the controversial 90-minute debate in Cleveland, Ohio, last Tuesday.

Wallace has now tested negative for Covid-19, along with Democratic candidate Joe Biden and Fox News’ chief White House correspondent John Roberts, who will return to the White House today.

President Donald Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday and returned to the White House yesterday.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace (pictured speaking on stage before the start of the first presidential debate) has tested negative for coronavirus six days after he moderated the controversial debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday

US President Donald Trump gives the thumbs-up as he leaves Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Monday. He was admitted to the hospital on Friday after testing positive for coronavirus

On Sunday, Wallace slammed the Trump campaign for flouting the debate rules by not wearing coronavirus face masks.

Everyone in the crowd at the debate wore masks with the notable exceptions of Trump’s guests and the First Family.

Speaking on Fox News Sunday, Wallace said: ‘The rules from the Cleveland Clinic could not have been more clear.

‘Everyone, everyone in the audience was to wear a mask. After the first family came in, they all took off their masks.

Donald Trump’s family and supporters rejected requests on Tuesday night to wear masks

‘So did the White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Do they think that the health and safety rules for everybody else do not apply to them?

‘Everyone in that room was tested. The Cleveland Clinic regulation was, it didn’t matter. Everyone except for the three of us onstage was to wear a mask.’

Several members of Trump’s inner circle have since tested positive for coronavirus, including top White House aide Hope Hicks, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien and RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

Former Governor Chris Christie checked into the hospital over the weekend after participating in the President’s debate preparation.

President Donald Trump walked up the steps of the White House then paused to take his face mask off before entering

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany also revealed that she tested positive for the killer virus on Monday after several days of testing negative.

Donald Trump will continue taking a cocktail of drugs to combat Covid-19 while he fights the virus from the comfort of the White House.

The president received oxygen on Friday in the White House, and medics will be ready in case he needs it again.

He also, on Friday, begun a course of remdesivir – an antiviral drug administered intravenously, which was first developed as a treatment for Ebola.

He had his fourth dose on Monday night at Walter Reed, and will have his fifth and final dose at the White House.