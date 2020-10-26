fox-news-president-and-anchors-have-been-advised-to-quarantine

By Joe Davies For Mailonline

The president of Fox News and four of the network’s top anchors have been told to quarantine after coming into contact with someone on a private flight who later tested positive for coronavirus.

President Jay Wallace, The Five hosts Dana Perino and Juan Williams, chief political anchor Bret Baier and The Story anchor Martha MacCallum were on a charter flight from Nashville to New York with the infected person on Thursday.

The flight was taking the network executives, personalities and other staff members who attended the presidential debate back to New York.

Everyone on board the plane has been advised to take a coronavirus test and quarantine in the meantime.

It is not yet clear whether more than one person had tested positive for the killer virus.

A network representative said private health information needs to be kept confidential and did not confirm any details of the exposure, reported the New York Times.

The anchors who were on the flight are expected to continue hosting their shows from home for now.

Fox News has been limiting the amount of in-studio appearances anchors have made since the coronavirus outbreak began and Fox News staff members were regularly tested in Nashville.

The Commission on Presidential Debates also had its own set of testing requirements for journalists attending the event.

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace tested negative for the virus after the first presidential debate, which he moderated.

The President tested positive for coronavirus just two days after the controversial 90-minute debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29.

Wallace tested negative for Covid-19, along with Democratic candidate Joe Biden and Fox News’ chief White House correspondent John Roberts.

President Donald Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday, October 2, and returned to the White House on October 5.

The advice to the Fox team to quarantine comes after White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows yesterday said Mike Pence will continue to campaign this week, despite several of the vice president’s top aides testing positive for coronavirus.

‘Essential personnel, whether it’s the Vice President of the United States or anyone else, has to continue on,’ Meadows told Jake Tapper on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ Sunday morning.

Tapper said saying Pence is an ‘essential worker’ is not a valid excuse because him campaigning does not do anything to stop the spread of coronavirus.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told CNN’s Jake Tapper of Pence continuing campaigning: ‘Essential personnel, whether it’s the Vice President of the United States or anyone else, has to continue on’

After another interview Sunday morning with Fox News, Meadows briefly spoke with reporters in the driveway of the White House.

When asked about Pence’s Chief of Staff Marc Short testing positive for COVID-19, Meadows said, ‘We wish him well – he’s been quarantining these last few days.’

‘Why is Pence traveling – that seems insane?’ a reporter shouted to Meadows.

Another asked: ‘Should anyone who is in close contact with the vice president be quarantining?’

Meadows ignored those questions, but later when asked whether Pence should be traveling, he said: ‘He was cleared by the doctors to travel.’