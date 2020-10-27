World News

France Emerges as Covid-19 Epicenter as Cases Surge Across Europe

PARIS—France has emerged as the epicenter of the second wave of coronavirus infections now sweeping much of Europe, causing hospitals to brace for a surge of new patients and pushing the government to consider tough new restrictions in some places.

The country saw daily cases top 50,000 over the weekend, while the seven-day average of new daily cases has increased by more than 50% over the past week, reaching nearly 36,429 on Monday. That compares with a seven-day average of 69,967 cases in the U.S., whose population is around…

