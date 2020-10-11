Friendly: West Brom back Ajayi to start against Tunisia

Taiwo Alimi

NIGERIA and West Bromwich Albion midfielder, Semi Ajayi has been tipped to start against Tunisia in Nigeria’s second international friendly match on Tuesday.

According to a report on West Brom website, Semi’s Premier League club said it was satisfied with his performance on Friday in the game against Africa champions Algeria.

Semi Ajayi played the full game as Nigeria fell to a narrow 1-0 friendly loss to Algeria in Austria.

The Baggies defender completed 90 minutes at the Jacques Lemans Arena where Borussia Monchengladbach defender Ramy Bensebaini’s strike inside the opening ten minutes was enough to seal victory for the Algerians.

“Ajayi’s attention will now turn to another friendly test against Tunisia on Tuesday,” the report read in part.

Ajayi has also impressed in the Premier League. The 26-year-old enjoyed a great debut campaign with the Baggies, helping them to secure promotion to the English top-flight.

The Nigeria international made 43 Championship appearances and delivered solid defensive showings for Slaven Bilic’s men.